Veteran singer Mzbel has caused a stir on social media as she has controversially expressed her feelings for President Mahama

In a viral video, she claimed the president was her crush, detailing what she saw about Ghana's leader that triggered her feelings

Ghanaians who came across the footage have blasted the Ghanaian singer, given her involvement in the "Papa No" scandal

Popular Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, also known as Mzbel, has finally confessed her true feelings for President John Dramani Mahama.

Mzbel opens up about her feelings for President John Dramani Mahama, calls him her crush. Image credit: Mzbel, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Over the years, the award-winning musician has been a strong supporter of the president and the ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has often played a significant role in their campaign efforts across the nation.

Mzbel, through her political role, built a strong relationship with President Mahama; however, rumours emerged that she was in a romantic relationship with him.

This stemmed from her online dispute with the Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, which brought about the infamous “Papa No”.

Despite debunking the rumours alleging that she was dating the president, Mzbel has raised eyebrows with her recent claims about John Dramani Mahama.

In a video that has caught the attention of many, the “16 Years” hitmaker stated that Ghana's leader happened to be her crush.

This came after a question was thrown at her concerning his celebrity crush on male public figures in Ghana.

Mzbel, who happens to be one of the key ladies in the “Papa no” saga, elaborated on what triggered such a feeling for the president.

According to her, John Dramani Mahama happens to be a ‘very handsome man, and his tall looks and jovial nature are what she claimed she liked about the leader.

“Mahama is my crush. Yes, I have been crushing on President John Dramani. He is handsome, he is tall, and I like the way he talks and how he jokes,” she said.

However, Mzbel clarified that despite her feelings for President Mahama, she has no bad intentions, probably to enter into a relationship with him.

“... But that does not mean I have bad intentions about him,” she added.

The unexpected statement from Mzbel has sparked outrage on social media, with concerned Ghanaians blasting her.

The Instagram video of Mzbel is below:

Reactions to Mzbel’s crush confession about Mahama

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Mzbel expressed her feelings for President John Dramani Mahama.

Ishmael Doku wrote:

“He's not the only man with these qualities. State what you want.”

Tahiro wrote:

“Hmmmm :thinking_face: you have started again, soon Tracey will join, and JM will start messing up, allow him to work ooo ton!”

Anthony Boateng wrote:

“Express your feelings, but sorry, he is married.”

Solomon wrote:

“You this woman again? What do you want from our president?"

The YouTube video of Mzbel recounting her broken heart is below:

Mzbel recounts her past broken heart experience, sparking social media reactions. Image credit: Mzbel

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian singer Mzbel recounts past heartbreak

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had recounted her past heartbreak in an exclusive interview with veteran media personality Andy Dosty on Accra-based radio station, Hitz FM.

She narrated how she almost got into an accident and died after a previous partner called her on the phone to abruptly end their relationship without reason after a few years together.

Mzbel also detailed the various challenges she encountered dealing with the heartbreak from her past relationship and how she would handle similar experiences with any future lovers

Source: YEN.com.gh