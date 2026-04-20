Berneese is trending for all the right reasons after announcing that she has been issued a US visa to attend the World Cup games

This comes after she disclosed what transpired when she went to the US embassy for her interview

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have commended the lady for having her visa approved

Ghanaian social media influencer Berneese is receiving congratulatory messages after securing a huge boost in her quest to travel to the US to attend the World Cup games.

This comes after she took to social media to announce that her US visa had been approved.

Popular Ghanaian content creator, Berneese, gets a US visa to watch the World Cup. Photo credit: theberneese/X

Source: Twitter

In a post on her X page on April 20, 2026, Berneese detailed what transpired when she went to the US embassy for her visa interview.

She said the first question she was asked by the visa officer during the interview was the purpose of her travel, to which she responded.

“I’m travelling to the United States to watch and experience the World Cup. It’s always been a dream of mine.”

The ardent Barcelona fan said the visa officer remained silent and began typing.

Berneese, in a bid to impress, followed up her response by stating that she is a passionate football fan who has attended several matches, including in Italy and Spain, and therefore wanted to attend the World Cup games.

“I’m a sports content creator, and I travel to different countries to watch and enjoy football. I’ve attended matches in La Liga, the Champions League, Serie A, and WAFCON. The World Cup is the biggest of them all, and I haven’t experienced it live yet.”

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on 75 countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

She said it was at that point that the visa officer, after typing momentarily, informed her that her US visa had been approved.

She also shared a video announcing that she would be in the US to watch the World Cup games.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Berneese announcing that she had secured a US visa to watch the World Cup games had generated a lot of reactions.

The X post announcing her visa approval is below.

Peeps commend Berneese on securing visa approval

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Berneese for securing a US visa.

@LOVEEZY247 stated:

“Congratulations. I know Spain will have you support.”

@KwesigaOscar commented:

“The silence between your last answer and the typing before ‘your visa is approved’ is the longest 10–20 seconds of your life.”

@ofosuappiah88 stated:

“Your second statement did the magic. It was good you continued without being asked further questions. You also mentioned your travel history, which is necessary. Kudos star girl… go and enjoy.”

@KickOffVibesNG added:

“I hope the Ghana national team makes you happy by winning at least a match in the World Cup.”

Student with full funding denied US visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who had full funding to study at a top university in the US was refused a visa.

This comes after the visa officer said that, despite the applicant having strong funding and a solid programme, his home ties and interview delivery were weak.

Source: YEN.com.gh