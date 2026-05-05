A young man has caused a stir on social media with his prediction of the upcoming second leg encounter between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid

This comes after he predicted that Diego Simeone’s side would end up as the victors and even went ahead to forecast the goal scorers on the night

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prediction from the football enthusiast

A football enthusiast has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest prediction about the upcoming second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Atlético Madrid and Arsenal.

A forecaster predicts the outcome of Atletico and Arsenal's UCL match. Photo source: @callum_wm/TikTok. @THOMAS COEX/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The young man, @callum_wm, popularly known on TikTok for his predictions, said that at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, the game will end 2–0 in favour of the visitors, Atlético Madrid.

He then went on to predict that the goal scorers for Atlético Madrid will be Koke and Antoine Griezmann.

The first leg played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano at 7 pm on April 29 ended in a draw, as both teams scored one goal each.

The scorer in that game for Arsenal was Viktor Gyökeres, who converted from a penalty, whereas Atlético Madrid also scored from a penalty kick, which saw Julián Álvarez convert.

Both Arsenal and Atlético will be hoping to advance to the final of the competition, which will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal is fouled, leading to a penalty being awarded, which is later overturned following a VAR review. Photo credit: @Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video of Callum giving his prediction ahead of the night game had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Arsenal vs Atletico prediction stirs reactions

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the prediction given by the popular football enthusiast, with many Arsenal fans calling him out. Others also agreed with him on the prediction.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"I have followed this young man on TikTok, and his predictions of matches are very special, but in this instance, I disagree with him. He is clearly biased against Arsenal, hence arriving at that decision. This Atlético team, which could not even defeat Spurs at home, is a team you think will defeat Arsenal? Come again, sir. I won't watch any of your videos again based on this one."

Avinash Ramjing said:

"Bayern vs Arsenal final, Arsenal play well."

Chmendez added:

"Whoever wins between Bayern and PSG, it's an automatic win for them in the final. Arsenal and Atletico have nothing to offer."

Óskar_Gwen_Freyja stated:

"Diego deserves UCL after failing 3 UCL finals."

Lamek said:

"Bayern and Paris look a little similar to last year's semi-final."

Neymar&Barcola indicated:

"Notice that every time he does this, PSG lose here but win in real life."

Kostis_Kontos said:

"I wonder how Atletico vs Arsenal didn't end 0-0 and they went on pens."

Amadu predicts PSG versus Bayern 1st leg

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amadu predicted PSG’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich in France on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

His prediction triggered mixed reactions from numerous football fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh