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Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Fulham 3-0
Football

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Fulham 3-0

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Opta's supercomputer has updated its projections for the 2025/26 Premier League title race after Arsenal thrashed Fulham
  • A first-half goal blitz helped the Gunners open a six-point lead at the summit of the league standings
  • Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to cut the gap when they face Everton on Monday, May 4

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Arsenal delivered a commanding performance against Fulham to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race.

The Gunners cruised to a 3-0 victory on Saturday night, producing an impressive first-half display that pushed them six points clear at the top of the table.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Fulham 3-0
Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Fulham 3-0. Photo by Marc Atkins.
Source: Getty Images

It was a timely response from Mikel Arteta’s side after a difficult spell in April that saw their once comfortable lead disappear following a series of disappointing results.

A damaging 2-1 defeat to Manchester City had allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to climb to the summit for the first time since the opening weeks of the season.

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However, Arsenal bounced back with a narrow but vital 1-0 win over Newcastle United to regain first place.

Arsenal thump Fulham, keep EPL dream alive

Against London rivals Fulham, Arsenal wasted little time asserting themselves.

Bukayo Saka produced a brilliant assist for Viktor Gyokeres, who fired home in the ninth minute to hand the hosts an early lead.

Riccardo Calafiori thought he had doubled Arsenal’s advantage midway through the first half, but VAR ruled his effort out for offside.

The Gunners continued to pile on the pressure and soon got their second goal. This time, Gyokeres turned provider, setting up Saka, who calmly finished to make it 2-0.

Before the break, Gyokeres struck again with a close-range header to complete his brace and put Arsenal firmly in control.

Fulham failed to find a way back into the contest as Arsenal comfortably saw out the game to secure all three points.

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The result leaves the North London side six points clear at the top, although Manchester City still have two games in hand.

Arsenal currently boast a goal difference of +41 after scoring 64 goals and conceding 26. City are close behind with a +37 goal difference, having scored 66 and conceded 29.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Fulham 3-0
Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Fulham 3-0. Photos by picture alliance and Stuart MacFarlane.
Source: Getty Images

Opta Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Following Arsenal’s latest win, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its Premier League title projections.

According to the latest prediction model, Arsenal remain favourites to lift the trophy with a 79.70% chance of winning the league. The Gunners are projected to finish the season with 82.28 points.

Arteta’s side has three fixtures remaining, including trips to West Ham United and Crystal Palace, alongside a home game against already relegated Burnley.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are given a 20.30% chance of overtaking Arsenal to retain the title under Pep Guardiola.

City still has five games left to play, including away matches against Everton and Bournemouth, as well as home fixtures against Brentford, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

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With both teams still fighting for every point, the Premier League title race appears destined to go right down to the final weeks of the season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
ArsenalManchester CityEnglish Premier League
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