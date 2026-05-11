Head pastor of Prophetic Life Ministry in Accra, Telvin Adjei Sowah, has shared a political prophecy concerning Ghana’s future parliamentary elections

The prophet claimed that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) could lose about 11 parliamentary seats

The discussion has added to ongoing conversations about the role of prophecy in Ghanaian politics ahead of the 2028 elections

Head pastor and overseer of Prophetic Life Ministry in Accra, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, has stirred political conversation after claiming to have received a vision concerning Ghana’s parliamentary future ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The self-styled prophet made the revelation during an interview with broadcast journalist Nana Romeo on Okay 101.7 FM in Accra, where he shared what he described as a spiritual insight into the possible outcome of future elections.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah shares his vision about Ghana’s future parliamentary elections. Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook, NDC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, he saw in a vision that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) could lose a significant number of parliamentary seats after the 2028 elections.

He specifically mentioned that about 11 seats could be lost, while indicating that the number could potentially increase depending on how political events unfold as the country moves closer to the election period.

He, however, stressed that the vision did not provide him with specific details about the causes of the anticipated losses or the actions of individual Members of Parliament that may lead to such an outcome.

Uncertainty around political causes

The prophet explained that although the vision showed a shift in parliamentary composition, he was not given clarity on the exact reasons behind the possible electoral setbacks.

He noted that the information he received was purely spiritual and not based on political analysis or human reasoning.

According to him, such visions often serve as warnings or indicators of future possibilities rather than fixed outcomes.

Known for political prophecies

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah is widely recognised for making detailed and often controversial prophecies relating to political figures, national events, and public affairs in Ghana.

A studio moment from the interview as Prophet Telvin discusses political developments ahead of 2028. Photo credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Over the years, his statements have frequently attracted attention, with some of his predictions generating public debate and online discussions.

His latest revelation has once again placed him at the centre of political conversations, particularly among social media users who continue to analyse the implications of his claims.

Following his comments, social media platforms have been flooded with mixed reactions, with some users questioning the timing and relevance of such political prophecies.

Others, however, view his statements as part of his spiritual calling, suggesting that such warnings should not be dismissed entirely.

The discussion has also reignited broader debates about the role of prophets in political discourse and the influence of prophetic declarations on public perception ahead of elections.

As Ghana gradually moves toward the 2028 general elections, Prophet Telvin’s latest prophecy continues to generate attention and spark conversations around politics, spirituality, and national expectations.

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