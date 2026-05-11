Controversial TikTok star Joycelyn Chayah, known as Empress Lupita, has resurfaced with a tour of her current living quarters

The video shows a noticeably calmer Lupita showing off a modest outdoor shelter consisting of a mat, mosquito net, and a few personal items

The personality, who previously faced a murder charge and psychiatric evaluation, told fans she has been living in the space since 2025

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Empress Lupita, once one-half of Ghana’s most unsettling viral couples, is back in the spotlight, but this time, the tone is remarkably different.

Empress Lupita raises eyebrows as she flaunts her shelter in a compound house. Image credit: @lupita.lupi/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video posted by the account @lupitars.lupi on May 11, 2026, the social media personality gave followers a tour of her "shelter" located on a shared compound.

Looking excited and self-assured, Lupita showed off a clean, minimal space. Her "bedroom" featured a raised mosquito net over a mat, with a pillow and a small collection of clothes nearby.

"I have been sleeping at this spot since 2025," she shared with a smile, appearing gracious and settled.

The joy she displayed while showing her humble surroundings has sparked a wave of supportive reactions from fans who have closely followed her tumultuous journey.

This calm demeanour is a far cry from the disturbing content that once defined her public image. In 2023, Lupita and her partner, "Godpapa the Greatest," were arrested and eventually declared mentally unfit to stand trial for the alleged murder of their son.

Following nearly seven months of treatment at Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, Lupita was discharged in 2024 and returned to the care of her father. While she and Godpapa were reported to have reunited in late 2024, her latest video suggests a shift toward a simpler, more independent lifestyle.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Empress Lupita professes love for Donald Trump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial Ghanaian TikTok personality Joycelyn Chayah, popularly known as Empress Lupita, has raised concerns from fans after publicly showing her new love interest.

Empress Lupita, who gained nationwide attention during a controversial time when she and her partner, Godpapa the Greatest, went viral on TikTok for their unusual spiritual claims and disturbing content involving their children, recently resurfaced after a long hiatus.

Source: YEN.com.gh