Keta Member of Parliament, Hon. Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpey, was captured in an emotional state while refuting claims of financial misconduct

The MP denied allegations that he diverted critical constituency funds to sponsor the funeral of his late mother, Presbyter Henrietta Atsufui Avuglah

He also addressed rumours that he was opposing the construction of a new astroturf in Keta by EXIM Bank CEO, Sylvester Mensah

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Hon. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has been moved to tears while addressing what he describes as "malicious" allegations aimed at tarnishing his reputation and his family's name.

Keta MP, Hon. Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpey, denies allegations of diverting funds to sponsor his mother’s funeral. Image credit: Revival 99.3MHz/Facebook, sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video that has gone viral, the lawmaker is seen visibly shaken and weeping as he defends himself against claims that he used public resources to fund the burial of his late mother.

The late Presbyter Henrietta Atsufui Avuglah, a retired teacher and mother of the MP, was laid to rest on February 28, 2026, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the political divide.

However, months after the burial, allegations surfaced accusing the MP of diverting funds intended for constituency development to host the high-profile funeral. Hon. Gakpey flatly denied these claims and stated that his mother deserved a dignified burial that was funded through honest means.

"It is heartbreaking that people would go this far to drag my late mother's name into politics," the MP expressed in his local language, Ewe.

Hon. Kwame Gokpey addresses astroturf controversy

Aside from the funeral funds, Hon. Gakpey also addressed rumours regarding the development of an astroturf pitch in Keta.

Critics had alleged that the MP was actively blocking the project, which is being spearheaded by the CEO of Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Mensah.

The MP dismissed these claims as another attempt to paint him as being "anti-development," maintaining that he welcomes any project that benefits the youth of Keta.

Watch the X video below.

Ghanaians react to Hon. Kwame Gakpey crying

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the MP's emotional defence below:

@oliver_adusei wrote:

"Looks like now every NDC member is acting. The MP for Dome Kwabenya was on her knees and now Keta MP is explaining with emotions?"

@quophiappiah commented:

"It is remarkable what politicians are willing to do to one another. Between the constant mudslinging and the relentless efforts to tarnish reputations, one has to wonder: do they actually care about what the public needs?"

@jonnexmedia added:

"No need to cry. You are a man. B3rima na )nom 3duro 3yon (A man drinks medicine, he doesn't cry)."

@Sparrowskay said:

"Berma nsu (A man doesn't cry)... if it’s true you haven’t done any of these allegations, then there is no need to prove people wrong. Just focus and deliver."

@mr_kwabla reacted:

"If you know you are innocent, no need to cry."

MP for Dome Kwabenya begs Roads Minister

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikplim Akurugu, has drawn attention to the deplorable state of a road leading to the GA East Municipal Hospital.

In a video circulating on social media, the MP, who was on a visit to the hospital to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026, knelt to beg the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to come to the aid of her constituents.

Source: YEN.com.gh