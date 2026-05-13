A popular Ghanaian man in the Netherlands has sent social media into a frenzy in the wake of his comments about the arrest of Asante Akyem North MP

Kofi Nyarko, in a Facebook post, alleged that a deep-throat source had informed him that more such arrests would take place

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Kofi Nyarko

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kofi Nyarko, a popular Ghanaian social media user in the Netherlands, has caused a stir on social media with his reaction to the arrest of Asante Akyem North MP.

In a Facebook post on May 12, after news of Ohene Kwame Frimpong's arrest was confirmed by the Parliament of Ghana, Kofi Nyarko alleged that a deep-throat source had tipped him off about other developments to follow in the wake of this incident.

A Ghanaian socialite in the Netherlands has spoken regarding Ohene Kwame Frimpong's arrest. Photo source: Hill Street Studios, @fokkebok/Getty Images, Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to him, his source indicated that more arrests of Ghanaian personalities would happen from now until December.

He stated that the arrests would target musicians, preachers, and some well-known figures.

Kofi Nyarko concluded by alleging that the arrests would be carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) because some individuals had provided them with information.

“A deep source told me, from now till December some musicians, MPs, Asofo and some big men will be arrested by FBI bcos someone has snitched,” his post read.

OK Frimpong's arrest in the Netherlands

The confirmation from Parliament that Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame (OK) Frimpong, had been arrested at Schiphol Airport has sparked conversation online.

In a statement, Parliament said leadership is working with Ghana’s mission in The Hague for more information.

“It has come to the attention of Parliament that the Hon. Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr. Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter. The public will be duly informed appropriately on this matter,” the statement said.

GhanaWeb also reported that OK Frimpong’s arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and suspected romance scams involving an estimated US$32 million.

Parliament confirms the detention of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. Photo source: @okfrimpong

Source: Instagram

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to OK Frimpong’s arrest

Social media users shared varied opinions on the arrest of OK Frimpong.

Don Richy stated:

“I have been informed by reliable sources as well, including some so-called men of God.”

Hilda Duodu Afrifa indicated:

“They enjoyed it, so when trouble arrives, they must endure it.”

Okatakyie George Nii Okaiteye added:

“This guy’s case was not about snitching. He himself knew they were after him.”

Mordash Morda added:

“Good things don’t last, only great things do, and this is a great step towards justice.”

Afroking Deejay stated:

“He is going to face 20 years imprisonment and it is not a joke. Also, 9 big men will follow him soon, including 2 famous pastors, unless they stop travelling because one big guy who was arrested has already given out names.”

Influencer arrested over alleged Telegram channel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that SoAfrican had allegedly been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

He was apprehended in connection with an alleged clandestine Telegram channel sharing private images of women filmed without consent.

Source: YEN.com.gh