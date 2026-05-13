A recent video of Asante Akyem North MP , Ohene Kwame Frimpong, posted before his arrest, has gone viral

He was seen praising mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day and proceeded to give out pieces of cloth to members of his constituency

Social media users have shared varied opinions on the detention of the Asante Akyem MP in the Netherlands

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The news of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame (OK) Frimpong’s arrest has sent shockwaves across the Ghanaian media landscape.

This comes after GhanaWeb reported that the MP’s arrest is part of an international financial crimes investigation coordinated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The last video of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, before his arrest in the Netherlands, goes viral. Photo source: Amaru Shakur/Facebook, @fokkebok/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is reportedly being investigated over alleged money laundering and suspected romance scams involving an estimated US$32 million.

Parliament reacts to OK Frimpong’s detention

The Parliament of Ghana has confirmed the arrest of the Asante Akyem North MP in a statement.

The statement indicated that the MP had been detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It added that the leadership of Parliament is working with Ghana’s mission in The Hague for more information.

“It has come to the attention of Parliament that the Hon. Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr. Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter. The public will be duly informed appropriately on this matter,” the statement said.

Parliament confirms the detention of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. Photo source: @okfrimpong

Source: Instagram

Last video of OK Frimpong before his arrest

In the wake of news of his arrest, the last video the independent MP posted on his TikTok page is trending.

The video was shared on Sunday, May 10, to mark Mother’s Day.

Okyeame Frimpong, who seemed emotional in the video, praised mothers for their role in society.

As a sign of appreciation, he announced that he was giving out pieces of cloth to mothers in his constituency to mark the day.

The video concluded with him pronouncing God’s blessings on mothers for their love, sacrifice, and guidance.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong has long been recognised as a philanthropist.

Watch the TikTok video below

Reactions to OK Frimpong’s arrest

Social media users shared varied opinions on the arrest of OK Frimpong.

Kandzifo Nessa stated:

“The ‘Honourable’ attached to the names of our MPs and Ministers, does it have the same meaning as the English word ‘honourable’? Because it always confuses me.”

Godwin Sebbie opined:

“Our prayers are with him. Just last week he celebrated Mother’s Day with the community. He’s our asset and must be protected at all costs, one of the most hardworking MPs in Ghana’s history.”

Shaibu Moro indicated:

“That country is not as corrupt as Ghana. If the so-called Hon member has committed a crime, they will deal with him accordingly.”

Influencer arrested over alleged Telegram channel

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian social media personality, SoAfrican, had allegedly been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

His arrest was connected to an alleged clandestine Telegram channel sharing private images of women who were filmed without consent.

Source: YEN.com.gh