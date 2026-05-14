Popular Ghanaian social media sensation Evans Eshun trends online after videos of his visit to South Africa surfaced on social media

The viral clips showed Ebo Noah touring with a group of South African nationals at what appeared to be a tourist attraction site

Many people online have applauded Ebo Noah for using his platform to advocate unity and discourage xenophobia and division across Africa

Popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Evans Eshun, widely known as Ebo Noah, has sparked concern among fans after videos of him touring South Africa surfaced online.

The viral clips, which have been making rounds on social media, showed the Ghanaian content creator in the company of some South African nationals at what appeared to be a tourist attraction site.

A traditional Zulu man identified as Tondani speaking to Ebo Noah about ancestral links between West and Southern Africa. Photo credit: Ebo Noah/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

While many admired the warm interaction between Ebo Noah and the locals, others expressed fears for his safety due to recent reports of xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa.

In one of the videos, a man identified as Tondani, who introduced himself as a traditional Zulu man from South Africa, engaged Ebo Noah in a conversation about African heritage and identity.

According to Tondani, many Zulus trace their roots to West Africa, which he believes creates a strong cultural and historical connection between South Africans and Ghanaians.

The remarks appeared to resonate deeply with Ebo Noah, who used the moment to preach unity among Africans. The Ghanaian social media personality emphasised the importance of love, togetherness and peaceful coexistence among people on the continent despite their different backgrounds.

His comments quickly attracted reactions online, with many netizens praising him for promoting pan-African values at a time when division and anti-foreign sentiments continue to dominate discussions in South Africa.

Watch a video of Ebo Noah announcing his arrival in South Africa:

Netizens Fear for His Safety

Despite the positive atmosphere captured in the videos, some social media users admitted they were worried about Ebo Noah’s presence in the country.

In recent months, South Africa has witnessed growing tensions surrounding immigration, with reports of some locals demanding that foreigners leave the country.

Social media users express mixed reactions as concerns grow over Ebo Noah’s safety amid xenophobic tensions in South Africa. Photo credit: Ebo Noah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The situation has reportedly led to arrests, deportations and growing anxiety among many African migrants living there.

As a result, several Ghanaians online cautioned Ebo Noah to remain vigilant during his stay, while others prayed for his protection.

Calls for Peace Across Africa

Ebo Noah’s message has now joined the growing number of online campaigns advocating unity among Africans and encouraging people to reject xenophobia, discrimination and divisive ideologies.

Many social media users have since applauded the content creator for using his platform to promote peace and strengthen the bond between Africans across the continent.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh