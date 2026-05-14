A viral video has captured the moment a Ghanaian woman celebrated her divorce with a traditional victory ritual involving white powder

In the footage, the woman expresses immense gratitude to God, claiming that a "heavy burden" has finally been lifted off her shoulders following the separation

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the "celebration of broken homes", while others defend her right to find peace

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In a society where marriage is often viewed as a lifetime commitment, one Ghanaian woman has broken the mould by publicly celebrating the end of her union with a ritual usually reserved for major life triumphs.

A Ghanaian woman jubilates over the finalisation of her divorce from her husband. Image credit: iStock, Kingbygone/Instagram

Source: UGC

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seen in a viral clip being showered with white powder a Ghanaian symbol of purity, victory, and successful completion of a difficult journey.

In the emotional video, the woman is seen dancing and gesturing toward the heavens, thanking God for what she described as her "deliverance."

"A heavy burden has been lifted," she stated, implying that the marriage had been a source of significant distress.

Her jubilant reaction suggests a newfound sense of freedom, which has resonated with some viewers while drawing criticism from more conservative quarters.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Netizens react to woman celebrating her divorce

The unusual celebration has divided opinion among social media users, many of whom took to the comments section to share their views:

baron_turf wrote:

"U are leaving another man to go chase another man 😎. This celebration is unnecessary."

Aug. You commented:

"She'll be on a dating app soon. This excitement never lasts."

benedictea_benedicta added:

"😂😂😂😂😂 People who are rushing into marriage should choose wisely. This is the result of a rushed union."

Voicefagbo simply reacted with:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Maurice Ampaw speaks on RNAQ's divorce case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw spoke on RNAQ's divorce case after his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, contested a judge's ruling.

In a video, the lawyer shared the story of the couple's early beginnings and the issues that led to the collapse of their marriage.

Maurice Ampaw also defended Joana Quaye for her financial demands in the divorce settlement case.

Source: YEN.com.gh