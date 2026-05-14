Ghanaian Woman Sprinkled with White Powder in Viral Video Celebrating Her Divorce
- A viral video has captured the moment a Ghanaian woman celebrated her divorce with a traditional victory ritual involving white powder
- In the footage, the woman expresses immense gratitude to God, claiming that a "heavy burden" has finally been lifted off her shoulders following the separation
- The video has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the "celebration of broken homes", while others defend her right to find peace
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In a society where marriage is often viewed as a lifetime commitment, one Ghanaian woman has broken the mould by publicly celebrating the end of her union with a ritual usually reserved for major life triumphs.
The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seen in a viral clip being showered with white powder a Ghanaian symbol of purity, victory, and successful completion of a difficult journey.
In the emotional video, the woman is seen dancing and gesturing toward the heavens, thanking God for what she described as her "deliverance."
"A heavy burden has been lifted," she stated, implying that the marriage had been a source of significant distress.
Her jubilant reaction suggests a newfound sense of freedom, which has resonated with some viewers while drawing criticism from more conservative quarters.
Watch the Instagram video below.
Netizens react to woman celebrating her divorce
The unusual celebration has divided opinion among social media users, many of whom took to the comments section to share their views:
baron_turf wrote:
"U are leaving another man to go chase another man 😎. This celebration is unnecessary."
Aug. You commented:
"She'll be on a dating app soon. This excitement never lasts."
benedictea_benedicta added:
"😂😂😂😂😂 People who are rushing into marriage should choose wisely. This is the result of a rushed union."
Voicefagbo simply reacted with:
"😂😂😂😂😂😂."
Maurice Ampaw speaks on RNAQ's divorce case
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw spoke on RNAQ's divorce case after his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, contested a judge's ruling.
In a video, the lawyer shared the story of the couple's early beginnings and the issues that led to the collapse of their marriage.
Maurice Ampaw also defended Joana Quaye for her financial demands in the divorce settlement case.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh