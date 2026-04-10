Maurice Ampaw has broken his silence on the dispute between RNAQ and his ex-wife Joana Quaye after their divorce

In a video, the renowned lawyer recounted the ex-couple's small beginnings and struggles before their divorce

Maurice Ampaw also shared his opinion on Joana Quaye's demands in her divorce settlement case against RNAQ

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Controversial Ghanaian legal practitioner Maurice Kwabena Ampaw has reacted to the ongoing divorce battle between renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw breaks his silence on businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye's divorce saga. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Amazing TV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company from which RNAQ built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

However, as cited by Ghanaian media consultant Ebenezer Donkoh, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

Among other things, the judge is quoted as having said:

"On the other hand, here is the petitioner who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, the educational and health needs of the children are placed on the Respondent and her mobility issues are also taken care of.

"Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like.

"I have also taken note of the fact that she is now gainfully employed with her mole witness, the PW3, in the very business her husband is in. There is no doubt in my mind that she can even be better off in her new venture and or employment with the experience gained from the Quick Credit business.

In the circumstances and as a way of dissuading these frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits, I will award a financial relief of GH¢300,000.00 in favour of the Petitioner."

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Jona Quaye has filed an appeal at the Appeals Court.

The Facebook post detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce case is below:

Maurice Ampaw reacts to RNAQ, Joana's divorce

In an interview on Lawson Radio on Thursday, April 9, 2026, Maurice Ampaw recounted Richard Nii Armah Quaye's past struggles with Joana before the businessman became wealthy.

The lawyer, who previously claimed to know the Bills Micro-credit founder many years ago, noted that the business mogul encountered several challenges during his years as a resident in Korle-Gonno.

He claimed that RNAQ received major financial support from his ex-wife before he started his business venture.

Ampaw claimed that, despite being more financially stable than him, Joana stayed with the businessman, leading to their marriage.

He said:

"You were with the woman from your youthful days when she was your girlfriend and you had nothing. If Nii Quaye tells you his history and where he came from, you will know he has really suffered from Korle Gonno, Santana Way."

"This woman (Joana) helped you (RNAQ). When you were about to start your business, the woman brought money to invest in it. At the time, it seemed the woman was financially stable than the man, but she hustled with you, then you got married."

The lawyer claimed that RNAQ included his ex-wife in his business venture after he began making significant income.

Ampaw claimed that the couple began experiencing marital issues after the business mogul became wealthy and that Joana went to complain about it to his mother.

The prominent NPP supporter noted that he was present when their issues began but chose not to represent the ex-wife in court due to his ties with RNAQ and emotional attachment to the issue.

He stated that he later recommended another lawyer to represent Joana in her divorce case.

Ampaw also alleged that, despite being wealthy, RNAQ was not financially providing for the children he shares with his ex-wife.

He also shared his opinion on Joana's financial demands in her divorce settlement case.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana Quaye, sees her GH₵50 million settlement demand slashed during their appearance in court. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

The TikTok videos of Maurice Ampaw speaking about RNAQ and his ex-wife Joana Quaye are below:

Ampaw's remarks about RNAQ, Joana stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abotr3 Y3 commented:

"Big lesson. When you’re suffering with them, gather evidence. The hardest truth is that the law doesn’t speak with emotions, and that’s the reality of life. Again, the judge said she can file for a separate court case about the business and should be able to prove it."

Euniceandoh763 Eunice said:

"Even if you see the picture of their wedding, you know it is not today."

Mysterious wrote:

"There is a hidden secret the public is not aware of."

Nana Oye reacts to RNAQ's divorce ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Oye reacted to RNAQ's divorce case ruling.

In a Facebook post, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration criticised the judge for comments he made regarding the settlement in his ruling.

Source: YEN.com.gh