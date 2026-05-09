Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or "Mama Pat," made her first appearance on the streaming platform Twitch

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry displayed high energy, dancing and "bogying" to instrumentals alongside younger streamers

The video has quickly gone viral, garnering over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments within a few hours of being posted

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The controversial Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa, has proven that her time behind bars has not dampened her spirit.

Nana Agradaa makes first appearance on Twitch as she delivers lively dance moves like an 18-year-old. Image credit: originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: UGC

Known now as the "Prison Preacher" following her eight-month stint in jail, Patricia Asiamah surprised fans by jumping onto Twitch for a lively live-streaming session.

In her Twitch debut with Kweku Addo, a snippet that has since taken social media by storm, Agradaa was seen in a high-spirited mood, vibing and dancing to upbeat instrumentals.

One moment that particularly caught the eyes of viewers was her impressive dance moves. Agradaa was seen "throwing her back" and keeping pace with much younger souls, leading many to comment that she is living her life to the fullest despite her recent legal troubles.

Since her return, Agradaa has wasted no time re-entering the public space, often using her experiences in prison as a foundation for her recent sermons.

However, this latest foray into the world of digital streaming shows a more playful side of the preacher, earning her the title of "Entertainment Perfect" from her amused followers.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Watch the full stream in the YouTube video below.

Ghanaians react to Agradaa's Twitch debut

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Nana Agradaa’s Twitch appearance below:

Left Eye asked:

"Eiiii so she can dance like this.. wow.... Or is it AI.. kaish."

Evans Ansah wrote:

"Eiii this one de3 abeg ebi the agradaa we know since… this can’t be mama pat 🤣🤣😄."

@pmakertv wrote:

"Nah, greatest stream!"

Joshua Bawa joked:

"So like Nsawam wanted to take away this from us 😂."

Freezy Macbones confessed:

"I'm not going to lie, I watched it 5 times."

Minister Kd commented:

"I can’t stop watching it.. If not Ghana then where else."

Ewurabyna Antobam added:

"All I can say is YOLO 😃."

Racheal Enam Dzadza said:

"Entertainment Perfect is back 😂😂."

Quo Phi Domson wrote:

"She's always happy no matter what... Aww."

Nana Yaw Mensah said:

"Champion woman."

Alan Cash added:

"My mama be that."

Charles Owusu added:

"How will you hurt this woman? I’m just healing from depression now. Mama, keep it up."

Nana Agradaa releases a strong prophetic word on Kumawood actor Agya Koo. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @officialagyakoo

Source: Facebook

Nana Agradaa prophecy for Agya Koo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has dropped a prophecy about Agya Koo.

In an interview with Roman Fadda, the woman of God stated that the Kumawood star could one day become the president of Ghana.

According to the ex-convict, the die-hard supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Agya Koo, carries a divine grace and destiny that could elevate him to be the leader of the nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh