Ghanaian social media users celebrate young female athletes competing at the 24th Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Senior Championships at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra

The competition provides opportunities for emerging athletes to compete alongside senior professionals and gain valuable international exposure

The participation of young athletes like Portia and Leticia is being seen as a positive sign for the future of women’s athletics in Ghana

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Ghana’s social media space has been filled with praise and excitement as a group of promising young female athletes delivered impressive performances at the 24th Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Senior Athletics Championships currently underway at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The continental competition, which brings together elite athletes from across Africa, is not only designed to showcase top-tier athletic excellence but also serves as a key qualifying event for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Young Ghanaian athletes showcasing talent on the track during the 24th Confederation of African Athletics Championships in Accra. Photo credit: Cedis-mangh/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Alongside senior competitors, the championship has also provided a platform for emerging talents to test their abilities on a bigger stage.

Among the standout performers who have caught public attention are two young Ghanaian athletes, Portia Nkrumah, a student of Sammo Senior High School in Cape Coast, and Leticia Ohenewaa of St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi.

Both athletes have been widely praised for their determination, discipline and impressive displays against more experienced competitors.

Portia Nkrumah impresses in 400m debut

Portia Nkrumah particularly drew admiration after her performance in the 400 metre race, where she delivered a strong run that earned her recognition despite not finishing first.

Spectators applaud rising female athletes as they compete at the CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Accra. Photo credit: Fentuo Tahiru/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking after the race, she expressed satisfaction with her effort and noted that her focus was on improving her personal best rather than competing against others.

According to her, the experience has motivated her to work harder, adding that she is determined to return stronger in future competitions.

Her confidence and maturity have been praised by observers who believe she represents the next wave of Ghanaian sprint talent.

Leticia Ohenewaa wins hearts in 100m race

On the other hand, Leticia Ohenewaa also won admiration after her spirited performance in the 100 metre race. The young athlete showcased speed and composure that drew applause from spectators at the stadium.

Although she did not advance to the next stage of the competition, her performance has been widely described as promising, with many praising her potential and determination on the track.

Her participation has been seen as part of a growing pipeline of young female athletes who are steadily making their mark in Ghanaian athletics.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Hope for the future of women’s athletics

Across social media, Ghanaians have expressed optimism about the future of women’s athletics, pointing to performances like those of Portia Nkrumah and Leticia Ohenewaa as evidence of a bright future ahead.

As the CAA Championships continue in Accra, attention remains on these emerging athletes, who are not only competing but also inspiring the next generation of sports talent in Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh