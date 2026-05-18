Controversial Ghanaian socialite and self-styled prophet Ebo Noah stole the spotlight during Sunday's Ghana Premier League decider

As heavy rains threatened to disrupt the crucial match between Medeama SC and Heart of Lions at the TnA Stadium on May 17, 2026, Noah fell to the muddy ground to pray for the downpour to cease

In a turn of events, the rain stopped shortly after, clearing the way for Medeama SC to secure a resounding 5-2 victory and lift the 2025/2026 league trophy

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The newly built TnA Stadium in Tarkwa witnessed a double portion of drama on Sunday afternoon—one on the scoreboard, and another on the rain-soaked sidelines.

Ebo Noah reportedly stops rain during a match between Medeama and Hearts of Lions in Ghana. Image credit: @echolakofficial, @ebonoah/TikTok

Source: UGC

While Medeama SC was busy fighting for the league crown, viral socialite Ebo Noah was busy fighting the weather elements in a display that has completely divided sports fans online.

Ebo Noah prays to stop rain

Ebo Noah is no stranger to rain-related controversies. In late 2025, he dominated headlines across Ghana after "prophesying" that the world would be destroyed by a catastrophic flood in December of that year.

Taking the prediction a step further, he claimed to be building a modern-day Noah’s Ark to rescue those who believed in his calling.

On Sunday, when a heavy downpour began to compromise the pitch and threaten an abandonment of the championship match, Noah took it as a personal challenge.

Witnesses watched in amusement and shock as he threw himself onto the sodden turf, lifting his hands to the heavens and loudly commanding the storm to hold back.

Whether it was divine intervention or just a lucky break in the Tarkwa weather, the rain genuinely dried up shortly after his dramatic display.

The cleared skies breathed new life into Medeama SC, who went on to utterly demolish Heart of Lions in a 7-goal thriller. The 5-2 victory officially crowned Medeama as the champions of the 2025/2026 Ghana Premier League season, sparking wild celebrations that quickly blended with memes of Noah's muddy prayers.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ebo Noah seemingly stopping rain spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the viral stadium stunt below:

@💝She🦋is❤️‍🩹Efua 💝 asked:

"And did the rain stop? 😂 I need to know if we should start buying tickets for his Ark."

@KELLY LOSO 💵 🎙️ replied:

"Yes, it did, and we won 5-2! Tarkwa to the world, the prophet came through!"

@steves_gadget confirmed:

"It stopped and Medeama won 🏆 5-2 😂😂😂😂😂💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You can't write a script better than this."

@•||TØP GÛÑ||•🔫🔫 warned:

"Doctor, he has started again ooo. Someone should check up on this guy before he builds the Ark inside the stadium."

@MR ÌČØŃ🥷 commented:

"Lowkey this guy dey use settings to trend oo😂. He saw the clouds clearing and quickly fell down to take the credit. Smart move!"

Ebo Noah teams up with Akabenezer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah resurfaced in the media space, sparking online reactions after his brief hiatus.

Following his arrest in January, the self-styled prophet has ventured into skit-making, drawing attention from fans and critics.

A trending video captured Ebo Noah in a new skit by Kumasi-based actor Ras Nene, aka Akabenezer, drawing many reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh