A devastating localised flash flood has completely submerged a prominent poultry farm located in Gomoa Apam in the Central Region

A viral video shared by eyewitness network captured the grim aftermath, confirming that more than 200 birds drowned in a single day

The catastrophic event has triggered massive financial anxiety for the farmer, coming right at the beginning of the 2026 southern sector rainy season

The arrival of the annual rainy season in Ghana has brought severe sorrow to the agricultural community, with a local poultry investor becoming one of the earliest and hardest-hit victims of the heavy downpours.

Sad scenes as a Ghanaian farmer in Apam reportedly loses over 200 birds in a flood. Image credit: iStock, cdrafrica/X, AFPBB News

Source: UGC

Footage emerging from the farm in Gomoa Apam shows a scene of absolute devastation.

The floodwaters rapidly breached the low-lying structures of the poultry coops, trapping the livestock inside and giving the handler zero time to evacuate his investments.

Farmer loses over 200 birds in flood

The video captures a deeply upsetting contrast between the dead and the surviving livestock.

While over 200 lifeless chickens lay floating in the muddy floodwaters, the few birds that miraculously managed to survive could be seen huddled together in terror, having jumped onto high wooden rafters, feeding troughs, and raised metal structures to escape the rising water levels.

For small-scale poultry farmers in Ghana, losing over 200 mature birds in a single sweep is a massive economic blow that could permanently shut down a business.

The loss cuts across the cost of the day-old chicks, months of expensive feed, veterinary medications, and intensive manual labour, all wiped out by a single afternoon of torrential rain.

The incident has renewed frantic calls from agricultural authorities warning farmers, especially those near water bodies or low-lying terrains, to urgently fortify their drainage systems and raise their animal structures as the Met Office projects heavier storms in the coming weeks.

Watch the video in the X post below.

Netizens sympathise with farmer after losing birds

The tragic footage has drawn overwhelming sympathy from netizens, alongside a few dark-humoured warnings regarding street food safety:

@Gh101Report commented with deep empathy:

"The rainy season has officially begun, and look at the destruction it is already causing. So sorry for this farmer's loss. All that money invested, and everything lost in seconds—the toil, the effort, the resources. It’s not easy to recover from this."

@FreakyFunkox wrote:

"This is absolutely heartbreaking! 💔 My heart goes out to the owner. Sorry, fam, may you find the strength and resources to rebuild."

@Thexmornd pointed out a hilarious perspective:

"200 birds caught in a flood and died while they literally have wings and can fly? Hmm... please don't let Ghanaian pastors see this story, otherwise, wild spiritual warfare prayer points will cry in church this coming Sunday! 😭😭"

@GabbySirh simply added:

"This is a huge, huge loss 😥. May God replenish his pockets."

@JayJanika dropped a blunt warning for street food lovers:

"Abochie has gotten cheap meat 'falaa'! For those of you who love to chew khebab (chichinga) by the roadside at night, if you think malicious people will throw these dead birds away, you are joking. You go chew am this coming Friday! Stay vigilant!"

Source: YEN.com.gh