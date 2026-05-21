Prominent Ghanaian businessman Dezmond K. Gillespie has levelled catastrophic allegations against the Ghana Police Service

Gillespie claimed he was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and robbed of their business equipment by rogue officers who are now demanding a $10 million ransom from him

While the allegations have triggered intense conversations online, sections of the public are urging extreme caution, flagging the claims as highly suspicious or the product of a personal delusion

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In a highly bizarre development dominating social media timelines, a tech investor has launched a direct, scorched-earth attack on the integrity of the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra.

Man accuses a high-ranking Ghana Police officer of covering up for officers who allegedly threatened his family for a $10 million ransom. Image credit: iStock, Police Service/Facebook

Source: UGC

Dezmond K. Gillespie, in an X post shared by askghmedia on May 21, 20,6 claimed that the state security service is heavily infiltrated by dangerous criminal syndicates operating behind the protection of official badges and uniforms.

The $10 million ransom claim

According to Gillespie, the ordeal began when operational officers targeted his high-value business setup.

He alleges that police personnel raided his property, illegally confiscated the equipment, and subjected him and his children to severe physical torture and unlawful confinement.

"They demanded $10 million and refused to return my equipment unless I paid," Gillespie claimed in an online statement that has fast gone viral.

"High-ranking police officials at the headquarters in Accra are protecting and covering up for those criminal officers. I resisted for a year, but now they are threatening to kill my children and me."

In a further disturbing extension of his narrative, Gillespie claimed that the scale of cover-ups, bribery, and corruption within the service is “more dangerous than nuclear weapons,” prompting him to call for international investigators, insisting that “no one is safe anymore.”

The sheer extremity of Gillespie's narrative has divided public opinion. While the Ghana Police Service has historically faced public relations challenges regarding roadside extortion, the inclusion of death threats against children and a $10 million ransom has caused many level-headed analysts to flag the story as highly suspect.

The Police Administration has yet to issue an official statement addressing the viral allegations.

Read more of the accusations levelled against the Ghana Police in the X post below.

Reactions to concerning allegations against Ghana Police

Netizens are heavily debating the fine line between whistleblowing and digital disinformation:

@Badbitchsnation wrote:

"I do not doubt anything when it comes to the Ghana police. Just go to their page and see how many officers have been arrested for actual robberies over the years. This can be a true story, we need more information."

@Moses_Boye_Doe argued strongly against the claim:

"I was taking this guy very seriously until the claims became too wild. This seems like an orchestrated agenda to put dirt on the good name of Ghana. It won't work, whoever you are."

@Steffy_nyb pointed out:

"This guy again??? Last year, he posted something very similar. Apparently, he has a known psychiatric disorder and needs medical help, not retweets on social media."

@AhmedHarun97866 questioned:

"Really, since when did things get this extreme? The police public relations unit needs to answer us immediately because this is too wild an allegation to leave hanging without a disclaimer."

@kojo_godack added:

"Hmmm, these are scary allegations, but what if even a fraction of what he's saying is actually true? If high-ranking officials are involved, who will truly save him and his family?"

Source: YEN.com.gh