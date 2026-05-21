The legal representative for the Amissah family has explained that their GH¢20 million lawsuit is deeply rooted in the total stripping of human dignity before and after the engineer's death

The lawyer indicated that during the emotional burial service, the family was forced to keep the casket tightly shut because of the state of the remains

He further clarified that while the GH¢20 million damages claim targets three top state hospitals, the ultimate goal is to force a radical, structural overhaul of emergency room and mortuary protocols across Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The tragedy of late Charles Amissah, the Ghanaian engineer who died after being reportedly denied emergency admission, has taken a significantly darker and more agonising turn for his grieving loved ones.

Lawyer Reveals Horrific Reason Charles Amissah’s Casket Was Closed

Source: Instagram

In an interview, the family's lead counsel pulled back the curtain on the alleged horrific treatment of the young man's remains by the very institutions that swore an oath to save him.

"They dumped his remains in the corridors"

Speaking to Citi FM, a visibly shaken and furious Lawyer Emmanuel Darkwah explained that the systemic cruelty against Charles did not stop when his heart stopped beating.

The state-run facility where he passed away allegedly failed to accord his lifeless body the most basic human dignity.

"The remains were maggot-infested, can you imagine? He was actively decomposing," Darkwah lamented bitterly during the broadcast.

"I went to the funeral myself; the casket was not opened, and absolutely nobody could see the body because of the state of decomposition. I mean, you did not look after the person while he was alive and seeking help, he dies under your watch, and you again dump him somewhere like trash in the hot corridors of the mortuary until his body rots."

The lawyer emphasised that this horrifying post-mortem treatment is precisely why the family's historic GH¢20 million lawsuit against the Korle Bu, Ridge, and Police hospitals is completely non-negotiable.

Lawyer Darkwah clarified to the public that the sweeping legal warfare is entirely aimed at forcing a radical, systemic overhaul of how medical and mortuary professionals operate in Ghana. The family wants to ensure that no other Ghanaian household is ever forced to bury a child in a sealed box due to institutional laziness.

"So it is not just about the money," the legal representative stated firmly.

"It is to actively enforce a total reform in the health sector and actively change the carefree mindset of these health professionals. They must know that their actions and inactions have severe, costly legal consequences".

Watch the X video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh