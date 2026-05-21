Doreen Avio celebrated her daughter Akua's 18th birthday with beautiful photos and heartfelt reflections on motherhood

The Hitz FM presenter's daughter dazzled in a red mini-dress, eliciting praise from many Ghanaians on social media

Doreen Avio's emotional tribute highlighted her journey as a mother and Akua's influence on her media career

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio has given fans a glimpse of her beautiful eldest daughter, Akua, as she celebrates a big milestone on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio shares rare photos of her daughter as she celebrates her 18th birthday. Photo source: @doreen_avio

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, the media personality's daughter Akua celebrated her 18th birthday.

To mark the special milestone, the Hitz FM presenter took to her official Instagram to share lovely photos of her beautiful daughter looking all grown-up.

In the photo, Akua, with heavy makeup on her face, looked beautiful wearing a red strapless corset mini dress with a satin finish and a matching side train.

The young lady, who looked like a professional model, also wore high heels as she confidently posed for the camera and showed off her beautiful looks.

In a long birthday message that accompanied the photos, Doreen recounted the challenges she faced when she welcomed her daughter.

The 40-year-old Hitz FM presenter recounted the criticism and disappointment from many people after welcoming her daughter and expressed pride in being responsible for her upbringing.

She wrote:

"Many people were disappointed when I had you, but little did they know that you would become one of the greatest blessings of my life. Today, I celebrate not just your birthday, but the amazing young woman you have become."

The award-winning media personality also eulogised her daughter Akua, whom she described as "the best decision she ever made".

Doreen Avio is appointed as the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Music Awards UK scheme ahead of its 10th anniversary. Image credit: DoreenAvio

Source: Facebook

Doreen Avio detailed how the birthday celebrant had become a role model for her younger sister over the years and how she continued her journey in the Ghanaian media space because of her.

She wrote:

"Akua, I am so proud of you. You have grown into a beautiful, smart, strong, and kind young woman. Watching you grow has taught me so much about strength, sacrifice, unconditional love, and motherhood."

"No matter how hard life became, looking at you every day reminded me that I could still choose to be the best mother for my child."

"You are truly the best decision I ever made. After you came into my life, I entered the media industry, and through all the ups and downs, you remained my reason to keep pushing."

Doreen Avio's social media post ignited heartfelt reactions from Ghanaians, including other prominent media personalities, who also shared birthday messages in the comment section.

The Instagram photos of Doreen Avio's daughter are below:

Ghanaians celebrate Doreen Avio's daughter's birthday

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Portiawekia commented:

"Look at how gorgeous she is. You did a great job, sis 🙌. Happy birthday to her."

Shejackiesays said:

"She is so beautiful o. Just like her mum."

Mamle4real wrote:

"Happy birthday to you, baby girl. Awww, Sis Akua, I remember carrying you as a baby, and you are all grown now. @doreen_avio, I’m so happy for sis. She has grown gracefully, and God will continue to uplift you and yours ❤️."

Doreen Avio gets role at GMA UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Doreen Avio secured a role at the Ghana Music Awards UK on April 30, 2026.

The media personality was appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the international music award scheme.

Source: YEN.com.gh