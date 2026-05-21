Doreen Avio has celebrated his daughter Akua's 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute

Avio reflected on motherhood's challenges and blessings over the past 18 years

The touching post received abundant birthday wishes from fans and industry colleagues

Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio has marked her daughter Akua's 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The Hitz FM and Joy News presenter shared beautiful photos of the birthday girl on May 21, 2026, who looked radiant in a red outfit.

Joy New/Hitz FM presenter Doreen Avio celebrates first daughter, Akua, on her 18th birthday. Photo source: @doreen_avio

Source: Instagram

The strapless mini dress featured a sparkling, embellished corset-style bodice with a red satin skirt that hugged her figure beautifully

She matched the outfit with gold strappy heels and a simple gold bracelet.

Her long braided hair falls neatly over her shoulders, complementing her soft smile and makeup.

Sharing the photos, Akua's mother disclosed she once faced public disappointment over the pregnancy but now counts the experience among her greatest blessings.

"While I was worried and afraid, God had already gone ahead of me and made a way. And for 18 beautiful years, He has carried us through every season."

The GMA UK PRO recalled early doubts about motherhood and credited her faith for carrying her through the years.

"Many people were disappointed when I had you, but little did they know that you would become one of the greatest blessings of my life. Today, I celebrate not just your birthday, but the amazing young woman you have become," she wrote.

Avio described what began as an uncertain chapter as 18 years of growth and stability. She praised Akua as a responsible young woman who has had a positive influence on her.

"Akua, I am so proud of you. You have grown into a beautiful, smart, strong, and kind young woman. Watching you grow has taught me so much about strength, sacrifice, unconditional love, and motherhood. No matter how hard life became, looking at you every day reminded me that I could still choose to be the best mother for my child. You are truly the best decision I've ever made," she said.

The post has since drawn an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.

See Doreen Avio's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Doreen Avio's daughter's birthday

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

portfoliothemc said:

"Eii, me wofaase❤️! Uncle needs to buy a cutlass now! Fully strapped! Happy birthday 🥂🥂🍾"

awebu47 said:

"What is Akua? Are you Akan? Give her your native tribal name, unless her Father is Akan, then it makes sense."

mamle4real said:

"Happy birthday to you, baby girl. Awww Sis Akua, I remember carrying you as a baby, and you are all grown now. @doreen_avio I’m so happy for sis, she has grown gracefully, and God will continue to uplift you and yours.❤️❤️❤️"

portiawekia said:

"Look at how gorgeous she is. You did a great job, sis🙌. Happy birthday to her."

giftyandohappiah said:

"😍 Well done @doreen_avio beautiful girl! What a powerful prayer for her too🔥. Happy birthday lady."

Doreen Avio's touching motherhood message on her daughter's 18th birthday triggers reactions online. Photo source: @doreen_avio

Source: Facebook

Borga Sylvia celebrates 18-year-old daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia had recently celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday with a heartwarming Instagram video.

The video showed the Kumawood star's beautiful daughter sharing a striking resemblance with her mother.

The Australia-based girl captivated fans with her elegant style and youthful charm, while some wonder about her age.

Source: YEN.com.gh