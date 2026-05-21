A man has turned to social media for help after noticing a severe emotional decline in his wife following the death of their daughter

According to him, reminders of their late daughter trigger intense emotional breakdowns and leave her deeply distressed

His post has drawn sympathy online, with users offering messages of support and advice on coping with grief after losing a child

An emotionally distraught man has turned to social media in search of guidance after observing a severe emotional decline in his wife following the death of their young daughter.

The man, identified on Facebook as Onuora Okeke, said his wife has not been herself since the tragedy and appears unable to cope with the loss.

A grieving partner turns to social media for guidance as his family struggles to cope with a heartbreaking loss. Photo credit: Keith Beaty/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In his post, he described a series of distressing changes in her behaviour, including loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, and neglect of personal care.

He added that she has remained withdrawn and emotionally overwhelmed since the passing of their daughter, Amanda.

According to him, even the sight of items belonging to the late child triggers intense emotional reactions, leaving her trembling and in tears.

He said she now lives in a constant state of fear and sadness, with little relief from her distress.

In an attempt to ease her pain, he disclosed that he had removed several of the child’s belongings from their home, including feeding bottles, nappies and clothing.

However, he noted that the situation did not improve despite these efforts.

He also stated that friends and acquaintances had tried to comfort his wife, but their interventions had not led to any noticeable change in her condition.

Feeling overwhelmed by the situation, Onuora explained that he decided to seek advice from members of the public on Facebook, particularly those who may have experienced a similar loss within their families.

He expressed hope that shared experiences and guidance from others could offer him direction on how best to support his grieving wife during what he described as a deeply difficult period for their family.

The post has since drawn attention online, with users offering messages of sympathy and suggesting ways to help individuals coping with grief and emotional trauma after the loss of a child.

Read the full Facebook post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh