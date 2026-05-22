Anita Akuffo Shows Off Lavish Wedding Ring Dripping in Luxury, Sparks Buzz Online
- Ghanaian presenter Anita Akuffo has caused a stir online after she flaunted her wedding ring on the internet
- In a video, the TV3 media personality was seen displaying the luxury on her finger, proving she is off the market
- Fans who came across the video have expressed admiration, with many dropping heartfelt comments
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Anita Akuffo has turned heads on social media as she has flaunted her luxurious ring.
On Wednesday, May 20, Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo sparked talk about marriage with her social media post.
The media personality released lovely photos with her partner, Opoku Sanaa, an entrepreneur and a musician who is the founder of Inceptus Events, prompting many to believe they were pre-wedding shoots.
In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.
Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle. Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, Anita referred to the Bible:
"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.
See the Instagram post below:
Anita Akuffo displays wedding ring
In a video shared on her Instagram story, Anita Akuffo, who was seen in a kente outfit, turned her wedding ring side by side, proving that she is finally a part of the married family.
A view of the ring has shown luxury. It is believed to be a diamond ring, given its glamorous nature.
The scene has caught the attention of many fans as they flooded social media to share more congratulatory messages.
Reactions to Anita Akuffo's wedding ring
YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Anita Akuffo flaunted her wedding ring.
Cash Mama wrote:
"Congratulations, in fact, the ring looks good on your hand."
Frankie wrote:
"Oh, our crush is finally married."
Sani wrote:
"Congratulations girl, may your home be blessed."
Opoku Sanaa's proposal moment with Anita Akuffo
Meanwhile, taking to her social media platforms, Anita Akuffo also shared the lovely moment she said ‘Yes, I do' to her soon-to-be husband.
Old footage resurfaces of Anita Akuffo supporting fiancé at his book launch ahead of exciting wedding
The photos captured an elegant outdoor setup decorated with fairy lights, rose petals, and a glowing "Will You Marry Me" sign.
In one of the scenes, Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa were seen holding hands, with a bouquet, which the presenter's partner presented to her.
In another photo, the TV3 media personality was seen giving her soon-to-be husband a tight hug, probably after she said yes to his marriage proposal.
Opoku Sanaa has also reposted the photos highlighting Anita's emotional and surprised reaction during the special moment.
Fans, colleagues, and admirers have since flooded the comments section of her post to drop congratulatory messages.
The Instagram post of Anita Akuffo is below:
Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.
The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh