Ghanaian presenter Anita Akuffo has caused a stir online after she flaunted her wedding ring on the internet

In a video, the TV3 media personality was seen displaying the luxury on her finger, proving she is off the market

Fans who came across the video have expressed admiration, with many dropping heartfelt comments

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Anita Akuffo has turned heads on social media as she has flaunted her luxurious ring.

Anita Akuffo sparks admiration as she flaunts her wedding ring. Image credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, May 20, Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo sparked talk about marriage with her social media post.

The media personality released lovely photos with her partner, Opoku Sanaa, an entrepreneur and a musician who is the founder of Inceptus Events, prompting many to believe they were pre-wedding shoots.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle. Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, Anita referred to the Bible:

"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

Anita Akuffo displays wedding ring

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Anita Akuffo, who was seen in a kente outfit, turned her wedding ring side by side, proving that she is finally a part of the married family.

A view of the ring has shown luxury. It is believed to be a diamond ring, given its glamorous nature.

The scene has caught the attention of many fans as they flooded social media to share more congratulatory messages.

Reactions to Anita Akuffo's wedding ring

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Anita Akuffo flaunted her wedding ring.

Cash Mama wrote:

"Congratulations, in fact, the ring looks good on your hand."

Frankie wrote:

"Oh, our crush is finally married."

Sani wrote:

"Congratulations girl, may your home be blessed."

Opoku Sanaa's proposal moment with Anita Akuffo

Meanwhile, taking to her social media platforms, Anita Akuffo also shared the lovely moment she said ‘Yes, I do' to her soon-to-be husband.

The photos captured an elegant outdoor setup decorated with fairy lights, rose petals, and a glowing "Will You Marry Me" sign.

In one of the scenes, Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa were seen holding hands, with a bouquet, which the presenter's partner presented to her.

In another photo, the TV3 media personality was seen giving her soon-to-be husband a tight hug, probably after she said yes to his marriage proposal.

Opoku Sanaa has also reposted the photos highlighting Anita's emotional and surprised reaction during the special moment.

Fans, colleagues, and admirers have since flooded the comments section of her post to drop congratulatory messages.

The Instagram post of Anita Akuffo is below:

Regina Van Helvert causes a stir after announcing her marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah. Image credit Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Instagram

Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh