The US government has issued a strong warning to international fraudsters following the extradition of several Ghanaian nationals

Officials said Washington is intensifying efforts to track down offenders, recover stolen funds, and ensure full prosecution of those involved

Authorities have also cautioned that the global crackdown will continue until every illicit gain is retrieved

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The US government has issued a stern warning to international fraudsters following the extradition of several Ghanaian nationals linked to romance scams targeting elderly Americans.

Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Encroachment, announced that Washington is intensifying investigations to track down perpetrators and reclaim stolen assets, ensuring offenders face prosecution and are forced to repay victims.

US Attorney General's Office sends a strong warning to Ghanaian and other African fraudsters. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

“We are doing everything we can to find you, and when we do, we will prosecute you, and we will claw back every dollar you have stolen from the American people,” McDonald declared.

'All stolen funds will be recovered'

According to a May 22, 2026 publication on GhanaWeb, the American authorities stated that the crackdown will persist until all illicit gains are recovered, aiming to prove that the consequences of targeting US citizens outweigh any financial rewards.

McDonald added: “We will not rest until every fraudster knows that the cost of stealing from the American people is far higher than any scheme is worth.”

As law enforcement closes in, McDonald warned fraud syndicates that their liberty is rapidly ending, advising them: “And now my message to the fraudsters is this, eat, drink, and be merry today because your days of frolicking and freedom are numbered.”

FBI arrest Putsammy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had arrested and indicted popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Putsammy for his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The alleged suspect was charged with wire fraud and money laundering, along with his alleged accomplices, after a court appearance.

Putsammy could potentially be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison if he is found guilty of the alleged crimes in overseas court.

Source: YEN.com.gh