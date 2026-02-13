A Ghanaian man in Canada has given tips to persons desirous of travelling to Canada

In a video, he opened up on the benefits of being able to provide documents to explain the source of your income

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian travel enthusiast currently living in Canada has offered useful insights on issues relating to travel to Canada.

Known on TikTok as @kojoamoako46, the young man in the video noted with concern the issues faced by persons who were refused visas in their quest to travel to Canada.

He highlighted how many, despite providing proof of adequate funding, had their visas refused.

Reacting to those concerns, the young man explained that Canadian immigration has tightened its rules on the issuance of visas.

He explained that the scrutiny and emphasis during the application process now do not focus only on funding but also on the source of the funds.

In this vein, he indicated that persons who have sudden huge deposits made into their accounts a few months before applying for the visa should be able to provide documents explaining the transactions and the source of the funds.

"For the past two years, Canada has tightened its rules surrounding the issuance of tourism visas. We are aware that about three years ago, it was easy to enter Canada with a visa, but now things have tightened, so providing a visa application with GH₵100,000, GH₵150,000, or GH₵200,000 is not enough. Now in Canada, what the authorities focus on is your source of income.

He continued:

"So, for instance, if during your application process you indicate that you are a nurse and they go through your bank statement and notice that GH₵100,000 had been deposited into the account, you would have to provide proof of where that money came from. If you don't add a document to your application indicating that the GH₵100,000 is coming from property you sold, they can deny your visa."

Kofi Amoako warned that failure to do this could lead to an applicant being denied a visa regardless of travel history, job status, or money in the account.

"So share this information with your friends, indicating that providing a bank statement with a huge balance is not enough. You should provide the source of the money, and it does not matter whether you have travel history or whether your job in Ghana is secure; you could still be denied a visa."

Reactions to securing a visa to Canada

The information offered by the young man on things to note when applying for a Canadian visa has got people talking.

yaw dwarkwaa opined:

"Thank you for sharing this useful travel information with persons like me desirous of travelling to Canada."

