Peter Obi’s net worth: Everything you need to know about his wealth and assets

Peter Gregory Obi is a prominent Nigerian businessman and politician. He is the former Governor of Anambra State. Additionally, Obi held managerial positions in several corporations and businesses before entering politics. In the 2023 elections, Peter Obi was one of the contenders for Nigeria’s presidential seat, securing over 6.1 million votes. Having accumulated an impressive amount of wealth and assets, people are curious to know Peter Obi's net worth and the sources of his income.

Peter Obi is a well-known figure in Nigerian politics and the corporate world. He boasts a career spanning several decades, during which he has amassed substantial wealth and assets. Delve into every aspect of Peter Obi's net worth, exploring his sources of income to know the assets he has acquired through his wealth.

Peter Obi's profile summary

Full name Peter Gregory Obi Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Education University of Nigeria, London School of Economics, Harvard Business School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Margaret Brownson Usen Children 2 Occupation Politician, businessman Net worth $10 million

Who is Peter Obi?

Peter Obi was born on 19 July 1961 in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria. He is 62 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. The prominent businessman hails from a noble family in Nigeria.

Peter Obi completed his high school education at Christ the King College. In 1984, he earned a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria. The politician then completed the Chief Executive Program at Lagos Business School.

He also pursued further studies at prestigious universities like the London School of Economics, Harvard Business School, the International Institute for Management Development, and Columbia Business School.

At these institutions, he acquired invaluable skills in executive leadership, marketing management, business policy, and financial management.

What is Peter Obi's net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of $10 million as of 2023. Peter Obi's net worth in Naira is alleged to be around 7.7 billion Naira as of September 2023.

But what is Peter Obi's source of wealth? He has accumulated wealth through his illustrious career as a businessman and politician.

Peter Obi's sources of wealth

Peter Obi developed a respected corporate career with his brilliance and business aptitude. He held various managerial and business positions in well-known corporations. Here is a list of companies that Peter Obi has previously worked for:

Next International Nigeria Ltd

Corp Ltd and Card Centre Ltd

Paymaster Nigeria Ltd

Chams Nigeria Ltd

Guardian Express Bank Plc

Future View Securities Ltd

Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Ltd

Fidelity Bank Plc

In addition to his corporate endeavours, Peter Obi is a successful entrepreneur. He launched Gabriella Investments Limited in 2010, which is now a significant component of his entrepreneurial path.

After inheriting his father's business empire, he expanded their grocery chains across major cities in Nigeria, including Abuja, Anambra, and Lagos. Along with these thriving businesses, he has diligently invested in the financial sector, owning significant shares in banks and stock brokerage firms.

What companies does Peter Obi own?

He holds multinational franchises such as Ovaltine, South African international breweries, and Heinz products. Additionally, the businessman invested in a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a Belgium-based global brewing company.

Peter Obi's business acumen and broad portfolio have contributed to his successful entrepreneurial journey and tremendous net worth.

Is Peter Obi the owner of Fidelity Bank?

No, the businessman does not own Fidelity Bank. Although he had a fantastic career in the banking industry and served as the chairman of Fidelity Bank, he does not own the bank.

Fidelity Bank is a publicly listed Nigerian commercial bank with several shareholders. So, which bank does Peter Obi own? The businessman does not own any bank.

Peter Obi's houses and cars

Peter Obi owns a prestigious residence in his hometown, Onitsha, Anambra State. He also owns a lavish estate in London that he purchased in 1996 for a staggering £1,000,000.

According to recent discoveries from the Pandora Papers investigation, the former governor has undisclosed real estate investments in the USA.

Peter Obi's cars are the epitome of luxury. As a renowned Nigerian politician, he has a massive collection of high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG C63, a Lexus LX 570, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

FAQs

Who is Peter Obi? He is a prominent Nigerian politician and businessman. How old is Peter Obi? He was born on 19 July 1961. He is 62 years old as of 2023. How long did Peter Obi serve as the Governor of Anambra State? He served for about one and a half terms. How rich is Mr Peter Obi? He has an alleged net worth of $10 million. Is Peter Obi the wonder of Fidelity Bank? No. He served as its chairman, and he was among its youngest chairman ever. Who is the richest between Peter Obi and Tinubu? Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an alleged net worth of $8.4 billion, making him richer than Obi.

Peter Obi's net worth results from his diligence and hard work in the political, corporate and business world. He has served as the Governor of Anambra State and had a successful career in the corporate world. He now owns several businesses and is an investor with international companies.

