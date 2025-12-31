A Ghanaian lady shared a viral video detailing her journey from Ghana to Canada with just $100

She recounted leaving Ghana at age 22 and later achieving milestones, including owning a car

The faith-inspired story resonated online, inspiring many young Ghanaians at home and abroad

A young Ghanaian lady has become an online inspiration after sharing a powerful video detailing her journey from her home country to Canada.

A Ghanaian lady shares how she left the country to Canada with $100 and now is a car owner.

In the inspiring video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian lady, identified as @ajwoayeboah on TikTok, recounted her story of faith and determination.

In the viral TikTok video, she shared her journey from arriving in Canada with just $100 to becoming a proud car owner. According to her, she was 22 years old when she departed from Ghana to Canada.

Her video opened with a caption that read:

"I left GH with $100. I didn't know what life held for me as a 22-yr-old 🥺."

Set to the uplifting gospel song "Counting My Blessings," the video chronicles her path, attributing her success to her steadfast belief in God.

"I trusted the LORD 🙏," one caption reads, followed by another stating, "He never left my side 🙌🙌🙌."

Her video, though short, resonated emotionally with viewers, especially young Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora. The final caption, 'FROM GRACE TO GRACE 🥰💃💃,' encapsulated her remarkable progress.

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's journey to Canada

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Im_ said:

"Canada and USA de3 is a must to succeed, or else beatings, paa."

Misspokuaasarpong wrote:

"Manifesting this for me as this year goes to an end ….show me mercy lord. I don’t know how, but I know it will come to pass."

Nokofine🌹🌺🌷 stated:

"Congratulations, 🥳 girl, 👏💃you got this. 🥳 Keep soaring higher. 💫🤩"

Delisa commented:

"Na who give up mess up. Congrats."

Kwabee_1 said:

"May the Lord remember me as He has done for you. 👏🏻🙏🏻"

Canadian 'borga' surprises beautiful wife in Ghana as her emotional reaction moves many to tears.

