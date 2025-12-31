Heartfelt Ghanaian Story: How a $100 Journey to Canada Became a Success
- A Ghanaian lady shared a viral video detailing her journey from Ghana to Canada with just $100
- She recounted leaving Ghana at age 22 and later achieving milestones, including owning a car
- The faith-inspired story resonated online, inspiring many young Ghanaians at home and abroad
A young Ghanaian lady has become an online inspiration after sharing a powerful video detailing her journey from her home country to Canada.
In the inspiring video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian lady, identified as @ajwoayeboah on TikTok, recounted her story of faith and determination.
In the viral TikTok video, she shared her journey from arriving in Canada with just $100 to becoming a proud car owner. According to her, she was 22 years old when she departed from Ghana to Canada.
Her video opened with a caption that read:
"I left GH with $100. I didn't know what life held for me as a 22-yr-old 🥺."
Set to the uplifting gospel song "Counting My Blessings," the video chronicles her path, attributing her success to her steadfast belief in God.
"I trusted the LORD 🙏," one caption reads, followed by another stating, "He never left my side 🙌🙌🙌."
Her video, though short, resonated emotionally with viewers, especially young Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora. The final caption, 'FROM GRACE TO GRACE 🥰💃💃,' encapsulated her remarkable progress.
Reactions to Ghanaian lady's journey to Canada
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
Im_ said:
"Canada and USA de3 is a must to succeed, or else beatings, paa."
Misspokuaasarpong wrote:
"Manifesting this for me as this year goes to an end ….show me mercy lord. I don’t know how, but I know it will come to pass."
Nokofine🌹🌺🌷 stated:
"Congratulations, 🥳 girl, 👏💃you got this. 🥳 Keep soaring higher. 💫🤩"
Delisa commented:
"Na who give up mess up. Congrats."
Kwabee_1 said:
"May the Lord remember me as He has done for you. 👏🏻🙏🏻"
Man returns from Canada to surprise wife
In a similar report, a beautiful Ghanaian couple captured hearts online after a video of a surprise reunion went viral.
The video, posted on TikTok by the husband, @theghanaiankid, showed him returning from Canada after four straight months, unannounced, to surprise his wife in Ghana.
The lady could hardly believe her eyes. She stared directly into her husband’s face, confirming that it was indeed him, the one she thought was still thousands of miles away.
Overwhelmed, she struggled to process his presence as he silently admired her reaction, holding a gorgeous bouquet.
Lady emotional as she leaves to Canada
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady got the opportunity to travel to Canada, but it meant that she had to leave her boyfriend behind.
The young lady who went to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with her boyfriend kept crying and hugging her man.
Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.
