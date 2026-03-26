Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea has detailed his current struggles after being hospitalised after an unfortunate incident

In a video, the controversial online personality opened up about his ongoing legal case which has affected his finances in Germany

Wood Madea's remarks about his struggles abroad has triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who sympathised with his current situation

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Germany-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Wood Madea has opened up about her current struggles abroad amid her ongoing alleged legal matters.

Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea details his struggles abroad amid alleged government investigations into his finances. Photo source: @newwoodmadea, @babyannn22

Source: TikTok

In a recent TikTok Live interaction, Madea noted that he was facing serious financial struggles in Germany and that he could only receive money from people through his manager, Man God.

The popular TikToker claimed that his bank and credit cards had been blocked amid an ongoing probe from the government into the source of his income.

He said:

"As I am here, if you want to send me money, you have to transfer it to my manager, Man God. Man God will then send the money to me through MoneyGram for me to go and take. All my cards have been blocked. I am going through a lot."

"The government says that I have made a lot of money, so they want to know the source of my income."

Madea noted that even though he had explained his source of income to the government, he had been accused of indulging in fraudulent activities.

The social media personality stated that some individuals had also levelled serious allegations and reported him to the German government.

He dismissed the claims, stating that he regularly spent his time on TikTok on a daily basis.

Madea noted that the German government had frozen his assets and was conducting investigations regarding his finances.

He stated that he currently kept receipts of the money he received from his manager through MoneyGram and provided them in court as evidence.

Ibrahim, a Ghanaian man now living on the streets of Germany after his football career was cut short by injury. Photo credit: AfricaLB/YouTube, Paul Ellis/Getty Images

Source: Youtube

The controversial social media personality, who regularly held TikTok live sessions with the likes of Nigerian streamer Jarvis and Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe, noted that he recently received money to pay his rent after three months of owing his apartment's owner.

Madea said his ongoing legal issues had led to his hospitalisation at a medical facility in Germany.

He noted that due to his ongoing case, he has been blocked from sending or receiving money into his financial accounts.

He said:

"I have told them the source of my income, but they claim that I am a fraudster."

"The government has seized everything I own. They are conducting investigations. When somebody sends me money through Man God and I go to MoneyGram to withdraw it, I keep the receipts. I showed all of them in court. I told them I used the money to pay my house rent."

"For three months, I had not paid my rent. I used the money to pay it. If you really want to know why I am in the hospital, then that is what I am telling you."

"I am not allowed to send money to anybody. Nobody can send me money."

Madea's public remarks about his ongoing struggles have stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Madea speaking about his current struggles and legal case in Germany is below:

Madea's remarks about current struggles stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Edd_de_Teacher commented:

"You are looking good and more composed than before. This is the real you. Wish you would get out of all this."

Ohemaakaakyire_ said:

"Everything will be fine, dear. God will see you through."

Naomi mensah wrote:

"Please bro, come back home. We need you in Ghana."

Ghanaian ex-footballer becomes homeless in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian ex-footballer became homeless in Germany years after relocating to achieve his dream.

In a video, Ibrahim, who played for the St Pauli football club, detailed how an act of kindness led to him sleeping on the streets.

The ex-footballer's plight in Germany triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who sympathised with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh