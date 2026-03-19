Popular Senior High School icon, Richlove Oduro, has resurfaced on social media after her viral 2024 NSMQ comments

Richlove, who is now actively involved in videography, shared a video addressing questions to Education Minister, Mr Haruna Iddrisu

The former Nsein Senior High School student says she hopes to meet the minister someday, sparking fresh conversation about innovations in the Ghanaian education sector

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Richlove Oduro, the Nsein Senior High School student who went viral in 2024 over her controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz, has resurfaced on social media, this time raising questions about Ghana’s education system.

In a short video shared on her TikTok page, the now graduate directed her concerns to the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

Richlove Oduro resurfaces online with questions about Ghana’s education system Photo credit: Richlove Oduro/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she has a number of questions she hopes to ask the minister if given the opportunity to meet him.

Richlove indicated that her main concern would be to understand what innovative interventions are being implemented to improve the quality of education and ensure better outcomes for the Ghanaian child.

Her latest remarks have sparked renewed interest online, with many revisiting her earlier comments and engaging in discussions about the state of education in the country.

"Dear Minister of Education, if I ever have the chance to meet you, I have some questions for you. It has been bothering me for a very long time. Questions like, what are some of the innovative things you are bringing on board to the education system? and how are they working for us? Dear Minister of Education, I hope to meet you soon."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Richlove Oduro transforms massively in trending video

Richlove Oduro, the Nsein Senior High School student who went viral for her controversial remarks in 2024 about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has resurfaced on social media.

Richlove Oduro calls for clarity on policies affecting the Ghanaian child Photo credit: Facebook

Source: TikTok

The young lady, who took a social media hiatus after her utterances, has caused a stir with her latest look.

After more than a year, a new video she posted on her TikTok page shows the massive transformation she had undergone after completing SHS.

Richlove, now a tall young adult, was seen on the University of Cape Coast campus looking cheerful. Unlike her senior high school days, when she had a low cut, Richlove now had plaited hair.

Richlove Oduro’s rise to fame

Richlove Oduro rose to fame in 2024 after she granted an interview, claiming that her school does not participate in the NSMQ because it is just a show that does not promote academic excellence.

Her comments were received with mixed reactions. While some commended her for her candour, many disagreed with her viewpoints on the impact of the NSMQ.

One man gifted Richlove Oduro a large sum of money for sharing her views on the matter.

Evans Ghartey, a businessman, also donated medical supplies to Nsein SHS after watching Richlove Oduro’s submission.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Richlove Oduro announcing her presence on social media had generated a lot of reactions.

SHS graduate excels in 2024 WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a female SHS graduate could not contain her joy after achieving excellent grades in the 2024 WASSCE.

In a TikTok video, the young lady shared her results slip, in which she bagged six As, a B3, and a B2.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for her success, stating that her hard work and dedication had paid off.

Source: YEN.com.gh