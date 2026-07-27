Popular traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam made fresh claims about late TikToker Osanju during a TikTok Live session

Bonsam alleged that Osanju collected GH₵3,600 from young men after promising to give them correct football scores

The traditional priest used the situation to caution Ghanaian youth on the consequences of ignoring advice

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Popular Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has made fresh claims about the death of late TikToker Osanju, sharing what he described as the spiritual events that allegedly led to the content creator's passing.

Kwaku Bonsam links Osanju's death to a GH₵3,600 money dispute months after the TikToker's passing. Image credit: Osanju, Kwaku Bonsam

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a recent TikTok Live session, Kwaku Bonsam claimed that before Osanju's death, the late TikToker collected GH₵3,600 from a group of young men after allegedly promising to provide them with "correct scores" for a football match.

Kwaku Bonsam's Claims About Osanju

The traditional priest said the young men had reached out to him for help after the alleged incident, informing him of how Osanju had taken their money without delivering on his end of the deal.

Kwaku Bonsam claimed he subsequently got in touch with Osanju directly, urging him to settle the matter. According to him, Osanju brushed off the conversation entirely, telling him he had no power.

The witch doctor alleged that the late TikToker refused to take his counsel seriously and showed no intention of resolving the dispute.

Reflecting on the outcome, the traditional priest pointed to Osanju's fate as evidence of what can happen when warnings go unheeded.

Bonsam Cautions Ghanaian Youth

Beyond his specific claims about Osanju, Kwaku Bonsam used the moment to deliver a broader message to young Ghanaians.

He urged the youth to embrace humility and remain open to correction, stressing that dismissing advice could carry serious consequences.

He encouraged young people to handle disputes calmly and settle conflicts as soon as they arise, rather than letting them fester.

Meanwhile, following Osanju's death on September 1, 2025, his family announced that an autopsy had determined he died from leukaemia (blood cancer) after battling the illness for some time.

Kwaku Bonsam's recent remarks present his own spiritual interpretation and should not be taken as an established cause of death.

The X video of Kwaku Bonsam is below.

TikToker Osanju's father, Agya K, dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya K, the father of late Ghanaian TikToker Osanju, has passed away a few months after his son and wife died.

Oheneba Jude confirmed the death of Agya K in a video on social media, amidst tears and sobs.

Source: YEN.com.gh