A young university graduate has transitioned into farming after struggling to secure employment following his studies, a decision he says was influenced by job rejections

The graduate, known online as Adoli Farms, says he eventually returned to his hometown to start farming as a way of rebuilding his life from the ground up

The story has sparked wider online conversations about unemployment, graduate expectations, and alternative career paths in agriculture

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A young university graduate has sparked widespread conversation on social media after announcing that he has abandoned job hunting in the city to take up farming in his home village.

The graduate, known on TikTok as Adoli Farms, shared a video detailing his decision to return to agriculture after months of unsuccessful attempts to secure employment following his studies.

A young university graduate works on a farm after returning to his village following job search struggles in the city. Photo credit: Adolifarms/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, his efforts to find work in the city proved difficult, as most prospective employers required prior work experience, which he did not have.

He said repeated rejections left him frustrated, especially given the expectation of experience before being granted an opportunity to gain it.

He explained that this challenge influenced his decision to return home and start farming as a means of building a livelihood from scratch.

However, his return to the village was reportedly not welcomed by some community members, who expressed disapproval of his decision to pursue farming after university.

He alleged that the reaction from some residents was hostile, suggesting he would have faced further consequences had others had authority over the situation.

Despite the backlash, he said he remained focused on his new path, even as he struggled emotionally with the transition from graduate life to manual farm work.

He also recounted reaching out to family and friends in search of alternative job opportunities, including contacting his brother in Lagos and a friend in Ogun State, but no immediate solution was found.

Over time, he said sharing his story online helped him regain motivation, with the support he received encouraging him to continue developing his farm.

He now says he is committed to expanding his agricultural activities, describing the land he works on as fertile and suitable for long-term development.

Source: YEN.com.gh