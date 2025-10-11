A Ghanaian man went viral after delivering a humorous rant claiming the legal profession was overrated compared to science

He mocked the 'Call to the Bar' ceremony and argued that science was based on facts while law relied on opinions

The man, who later admitted to being jealous, congratulated law graduates but insisted science remained superior

Amid celebrations at the Call to the Bar, a Ghanaian man went on a passionate and humorous rant, claiming the legal profession is overrated.

A Ghanaian man questioned the relevance of law compared to science amid Call to the Bar celebrations. Photo credit: DKB GHANA. Image source: X

The Ghanaian man, who identified himself as a proud science student, argued that professions in science are far better than the legal profession.

Ghanaian man bashes Ghana's Call-to-the-Bar

Taking to social media, the young man with the username @dkbghana kicked off his argument by mocking the graduation slang 'Called to the Bar' while also contrasting the elaborate black and white attire of the law graduates with the science students' simple approach.

"Back in school, they say those who have less academic pressure, they have time to dress up. Look at them dressing up with their shoes and things. Black and white, black and white like Adidas boys," he said.

In his comparison, he claimed that law is a 'social course' based on opinion, whereas science is grounded in undeniable facts and formulas. He also pointed out that the law allows for a low confidence interval of 65%, unlike sciences that would need between 95-99% accuracy.

He said:

"Law students cannot do science. Give them one math to solve, they will all run away."

The Ghanaian also accused the legal profession of stealing the practice of using Latin terms (like prima facie) from scientists, who have long used Latin for scientific names.

Although his tone is confrontational, he ended on a lighter, self-aware note, admitting that his rant might be fuelled by a bit of "jealousy" over the public attention law graduates receive.

He even congratulated the new lawyers, albeit with a final jab, before reaffirming his belief in the supremacy of science.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man's rant on Call-to-the-Bar.

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Rasta4NDC shared:

"I entered SHS as science student I left school as a visual art student. dem say make we draw orange for biology class wey I go sketch..the canes I chop make me see say I no belong to that class."

@asiome1234 wrote:

"It might sound comical, but you made very solid and factual points. I've said this time and again that 50% of the world's problems today are caused by Lawyers, the other 50% by politicians. Unfortunately, the majority of our politicians today are lawyers."

@AbdulWahab_ikno said:

"Ghana needs more STEM graduates to propel the nation into inventions, not a lot of lawyers. 😂😂😂 But low-key you shark o😂😂."

A Chinese man shares his journey of being called to the Bar in Ghana. Photo credit: @hubert. Image source: X

Ghana-based Chinese man called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Paul Chen, a Ghana-based Chinese man, inspired many after sharing his journey to becoming a lawyer in Ghana.

He disclosed that he pursued law to support his business in Kumasi and completed two challenging years at law school.

Paul expressed gratitude to his lecturers and internship judges, whose support made his legal journey manageable.

