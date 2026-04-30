Regina Van-Helvert has shared playful post-wedding moments with her husband, Dr Chris, captivating fans online

The couple's beautiful traditional and white wedding ceremonies spark widespread applause across social media

Regina expresses heartfelt gratitude in a charming post, highlighting the joy of married life with Dr Chris

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Ghanaian media personality Regina Van-Helvert sparked reactions online after breaking her silence following her wedding in an amusing interaction with her husband.

Regina Van Helvert celebrates her husband in new post-wedding videos. Photo source: @reginavanhelvert

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the TV3 (Media General) presenter broke the internet after announcing her impending wedding.

She shared a video of herself and her fiancé posing in different affectionate poses as they displayed their love for one another.

On Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, 2026, the Ladies Circle co-host tied the knot to her sweetheart, Dr Chris Akah.

The duo grabbed attention with their classy traditional and white wedding ceremonies, earning plaudits from Ghanaians on social media.

Regina Van-Helvert breaks her silence after her wedding with a playful interaction with her husband, Dr Chris. Image credit: @reginavanhelvert

Source: Instagram

Regina Van-Helvert shares new video with husband

Following the wedding, the couple seems to have gone on a honeymoon, and she is enjoying every bit of it.

In a post on her Instagram page, Van Helvert shared a photo and videos of her husband to celebrate him.

Sharing the videos, she said:

"First of all, thank you for marrying me, the best decision of your life, you’re welcome 🤣But on the real…I’m the lucky one. I got a man who loves me loudly, leads me gently, and shows up for me every single day UNFAILING *iyk yk Second, how are you already ageing and I’m still this young and fresh? We need to discuss. Being your wife is honestly my new favourite hobby. I just love loving you 😩❤️ But truly, I’m so grateful I get to do life (and laugh at you) forever with you. I love you, Obim. God bless you exceedingly."

Watch the Instagram videos (Swipe to see more) below:

Reactions to Regina Van Helvert's new videos

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

sa.va.nah.rose said:

"I'm rooting for the two of you, I wish you forever to go in Jesus name. ❤️❤️❤️"

blackcherrygh said;

"My macho inlaw 😍…. My handsome Doctor! Our Maazi! God bless you abundantly. Grow Gracefully and cheers to many more beautiful years."

sharon.b.cofie said:

"You deserve to love and be loved well. ❤️ Wishing you a blissful and Christ-centred union 🙏🏾❤️."

mars_giftyd said:

"Wishing you many beautiful anniversaries and a blessed, fulfilled home. Remember, not everyone in your circle is truly your community. Seek God’s guidance to find the right people. Conflict management is essential in marriage. As you begin this journey, you may notice some friendships fade, and that’s okay. New ones will come along too and that’s okay as well. Have each other’s best interest at heart. Good luck."

Regina Van-Helvert explains origin of relationship

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Van-Helvert opened up about the origin of her relationship with her husband.

In a video, the Ghanaian actress praised Dr Chris as her perfect match, encouraging friends and fans to trust God's timing.

Source: YEN.com.gh