A 62-year-old retired British teacher sold his second home for £350,000 to fund a trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

American soccer fans and hospitality giant Hilton offered him free lodging and hotel stays after his story went viral

The fan secured a deal to star in a television ad campaign in exchange for the complimentary accommodation

A retired British teacher who has followed the England national football team for 40 years has made a massive financial move to watch his team play. Andy Milne, aged 62, put his second home on the market for an exact sum of £350,000.

Retired teacher Andy Milne, 62, sells his home for £350,000 to fund a trip to the 2026 World Cup, securing free lodging from Hilton after his story went viral. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

According to reports published by thetropixsonline on June 9, 2026, the superfan took this step to fund a seven-week trip to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The decision became necessary to combat the skyrocketing travel and ticket costs associated with the tournament.

"Andy Milne, a 62-year-old retired British teacher, put his second home on the market for £350,000 to fund a massive seven-week trip to the 2026 World Cup. A dedicated superfan who has followed England for 40 years, Milne made the drastic financial move to combat skyrocketing travel and ticket costs across North America," the report read.

Following the viral spread of his story, the soccer community and corporate bodies rallied around the veteran supporter. American soccer fans offered him free lodging, while hospitality giant Hilton stepped in to provide free hotel stays for the entire duration of the tournament.

This corporate intervention completely altered his financial plans. In exchange for the free luxury accommodation, Milne will star in a television ad campaign for the hotel brand, effectively saving his investment property from being sold.

Read more details about the England superfan who sold his home to sponsor his 2026 World Cup trip in the Instagram post below.

England superfan selling his home sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the fan's post below:

t.r.u.l.y_m.o said:

"The man has 2 houses! Him sell 1!"

1_bad_supreme wrote:

"It never that serious 😂😂😂 cause when World Cup done a pon di streets yah go sleep enuh 😂😂😂."

Ojayrrr commented:

"Right, that settles it, we have to win it now 😤."

spannyaad added:

"All that to cry his eyes out."

rockspring1111 stated:

"You gotta live for something, I guess."

2026 World Cup Referee Salaries Emerge as FIFA Offers Record Payments

Source: Getty Images

2026 World Cup Referee salaries emerge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that players are not the only people with a major financial incentive heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The officials selected to oversee football's biggest tournament are also set to receive significant rewards, with some referees expected to earn more in just over a month than they would during an entire domestic season.

Among those set to benefit are two of England's most prominent referees, who have been selected to officiate at the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: YEN.com.gh