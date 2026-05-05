A Ghanaian man who moved to the US has generated talking points after he opened up about his relocation

This comes after he disclosed that he was rejected by the Ghana Army but was later enlisted in the US Army after moving abroad

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issues raised by the man

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Obeng, a Ghanaian man who relocated to the US to join the army, has inspired many after opening up about his grass-to-grace story.

A video sighted on the TikTok page of @freedomtoshootvid showed the young man in a US military uniform being interviewed by a fellow US Army soldier about whether he showed any interest in joining the army back in his home country.

A Ghanaian man joins the US military after being rejected by the Ghana Army Photo credit: @freedomtoshootvid/TikTok, @Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: UGC

It was at that point that he disclosed he had attempted to join the Ghana Army but was rejected because of a scar on his arm.

He went on to state that the US military not only considers physical strength for combat but also seeks intelligent individuals who can perform various roles.

“Here in the US Army, they do not care if you have tattoos or scars. They need people because they know everyone is important. You might not have the physical strength but could be very intelligent, and they would need you. So, the US military is not only about the front lines. There are many jobs in the military”, he said.

Using himself as an example, the young man stated that he studied logistics, which is the area he now works in after joining the army.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the young man speaking about his rejection by the Ghana Army had generated a lot of reactions.

A young man who joined the U.S. Army was spotted playing with a military dog on the field while holding the USA flag. Photo credit: Smederevac/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to young man's US Army story

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the young man.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Wow, this guy is very sincere, and I like that he has used his experience to enlighten others. I think he has valid points, but the issue here, my brother, is that our leaders know the strict requirements for who is enlisted into the army are necessary. However, removing these would mean more people qualify, and they cannot absorb all of them. That is why these requirements are in place. The truth is, it is mainly to limit the number of people who can join the army.”

Jagaban wrote:

“Scars thing I don’t even understand.”

Nana Kwame Baisie Asante Appiah added:

“Why is the man pretending like he doesn’t know that if you have a scar, you can’t join the Ghana Army? Hypocrites.”

Dwayne Carter said:

“Humans shouldn’t have scars, right? The American army has employed him, and he’s earning more than the group called the army in Ghana.”

Ghanaian ex-police officer joins US Army

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian police officer had quit his job to join the US Army.

He left the Ghana Police Service and moved abroad for greener pastures.

The young man shared old photos of his days as a police officer in Ghana to reflect on his journey over the years.

Source: YEN.com.gh