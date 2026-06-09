Ghanaian television personality Anita Akuffo shared new photos on her social media page after returning to her official duties

The TV3 media figure previously held a private traditional wedding ceremony with her partner in Ghana

The television host travelled to Abu Dhabi with her husband to finalise their legal civil marriage during her temporary leave from work

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Ghanaian television presenter and media personality Anita Akuffo has returned to the screens after taking a temporary leave of absence to hold her wedding ceremonies.

Anita Akuffo returns to her role at TV3 after her traditional and civil wedding ceremonies, generating excitement among fans with new photos on social media. Image credit: ann_ita1/Instagram

Source: UGC

The popular screen icon resumed her role on TV3, one of Ghana's top English-language television stations, following her marriage.

Anita Akuffo and Opoku Saana marry

Anita Akuffo kept her nuptials private, holding a restricted traditional wedding in Ghana with only a few family members and friends in attendance. The union only became public after the couple released official photos and videos to their fans.

The media personality subsequently travelled abroad with her partner to finalise their legal marriage. The couple held their civil wedding ceremony in Abu Dhabi, releasing pictures from the event on her Instagram page on June 7, 2026.

Anita Akuffo returns to work

On June 9, 2026, the newly married television host uploaded new photos of herself looking refreshed as she returned to her broadcasting duties.

Anita Akuffo captioned the photos on her page:

"Lights, camera…………Back to reality🤭🥰🏃‍♀️"

Social media followers celebrate Anita Akuffo's return

The photos generated a lot of excitement from her audience, who praised her appearance and congratulated her on the marriage.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

_afia. Konadu said:

"Back to reality with a ring 💍 😍❤️."

mayfeast wrote:

"Welcome back, Queen😍."

zesty_fragrance commented:

"Very lovely and posh 😍 Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊🍾."

princecharming_charms stated:

"Mrs O.S extraordinaire 😍."

dia_mondxx_ said:

"The glow😍❤️."

Opoku Sanaa's affectionate birthday message to Anita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's husband wrote a lovely birthday message to her, coupled with beautiful images and videos of them together.

Anita Akuffo swiftly responded to her husband's message, melting hearts all across social media as the newlyweds continued to flaunt their love.

Source: YEN.com.gh