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ECG Announces 7-Hour Planned Power Outages Across Parts of Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18
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ECG Announces 7-Hour Planned Power Outages Across Parts of Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced planned maintenance works affecting communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18
  • The scheduled outage will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, lasting six hours across two zones in the region
  • ECG has listed specific communities in both zones that will be affected and urged residents to protect their electrical appliances

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, 18th August 2026, as part of planned maintenance works intended to improve service delivery in the area.

The outage will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, cutting power for six hours across two designated zones within the region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, dumsor, power outage, power cut, electricity supply, scheduled power interruption, emergency maintenance exercise
The ECG announces a 7-hour planned power outages across parts of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: Facebook

Communities affected in the Ashanti Region

The first zone covers Akorem, part of Aboabo, Pencil Factory, Dagomba Line, Oforikrom STC yard, Kotoko Cinema, Antoa Presby, and surrounding localities.

Read also

ECG announces 8-hour power outage for Central Region communities on Wednesday, August 19

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The second zone includes Mamponteng, Dwumanafo, Aboaso, Hemang, Ankaase, Mpobi, Kona, part of Agona, and neighbouring areas.

Residents and businesses within both zones should expect no electricity supply during the six-hour window.

ECG urges residents to take precautions

ECG acknowledged that the maintenance exercise would cause disruption and expressed regret for any inconvenience to affected consumers.

The utility provider assured residents that power would be restored once the exercise was completed.

The company also advised those in the affected communities to take steps to safeguard their electrical appliances ahead of the outage, a standard precaution during planned maintenance periods to prevent damage caused by power surges upon restoration.

Planned outages of this nature are part of ECG's routine infrastructure maintenance programme, aimed at upgrading distribution networks and reducing faults across the national grid.

Read the Facebook post below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Central Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a power outage in parts of the Central Region for Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Read also

ECG shares areas in Accra to get 8-hour maintenance dumsor from August 17

The outage was expected to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as ECG carried out planned maintenance works across several communities.

More than a dozen communities in the Central Region were listed as affected, including Moree Township, Ankaful Junction and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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