The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced planned maintenance works affecting communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18

The scheduled outage will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, lasting six hours across two zones in the region

ECG has listed specific communities in both zones that will be affected and urged residents to protect their electrical appliances

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, 18th August 2026, as part of planned maintenance works intended to improve service delivery in the area.

The outage will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, cutting power for six hours across two designated zones within the region.

The ECG announces a 7-hour planned power outages across parts of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Communities affected in the Ashanti Region

The first zone covers Akorem, part of Aboabo, Pencil Factory, Dagomba Line, Oforikrom STC yard, Kotoko Cinema, Antoa Presby, and surrounding localities.

The second zone includes Mamponteng, Dwumanafo, Aboaso, Hemang, Ankaase, Mpobi, Kona, part of Agona, and neighbouring areas.

Residents and businesses within both zones should expect no electricity supply during the six-hour window.

ECG urges residents to take precautions

ECG acknowledged that the maintenance exercise would cause disruption and expressed regret for any inconvenience to affected consumers.

The utility provider assured residents that power would be restored once the exercise was completed.

The company also advised those in the affected communities to take steps to safeguard their electrical appliances ahead of the outage, a standard precaution during planned maintenance periods to prevent damage caused by power surges upon restoration.

Planned outages of this nature are part of ECG's routine infrastructure maintenance programme, aimed at upgrading distribution networks and reducing faults across the national grid.

Read the Facebook post below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Central Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a power outage in parts of the Central Region for Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The outage was expected to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as ECG carried out planned maintenance works across several communities.

More than a dozen communities in the Central Region were listed as affected, including Moree Township, Ankaful Junction and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh