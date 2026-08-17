Mysterious Shrine Atehene of Kubala Kingdom Was Building in the Sunyani Forest Before Rehab Surfaces
- Queen Nandi, wife of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, shared a video on August 17, 2026, showing a partially built structure in a forested area in Sunyani
- The structure, identified in the video as the 'Matanga Oracle', was reportedly nearly complete before Atehene was taken to a rehabilitation centre
- Queen Nandi continues to demand her husband's release, alleging that he was kidnapped rather than admitted voluntarily to the facility
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Queen Nandi, the wife of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, has released a video purportedly showing a shrine her husband was constructing within a forested area in Sunyani before his admission to a rehabilitation facility.
The footage, which circulated on social media on Monday, 17 August 2026, depicts a partially built structure made of reddish clay or mud, set against dense tropical vegetation, palm trees and wooden support poles.
Matanga Oracle: Atehene's alleged spiritual project
According to captions in the video, the structure is identified as the "Matanga Oracle."
Queen Nandi indicated that construction was nearly complete at the time Atehene was taken away for rehabilitation.
She presented the footage as evidence of his spiritual activities before his departure, framing the unfinished shrine as part of a deliberate practice that was interrupted by his removal.
The structure's location within lush forest cover and its materials suggest it was intended as a dedicated spiritual or ceremonial site connected to the Kubala Kingdom.
Queen Nandi maintains kidnapping claim
Beyond the footage itself, Queen Nandi has continued to dispute the circumstances surrounding her husband's absence.
She has insisted that King Atehene was not admitted to the rehabilitation centre voluntarily but was instead kidnapped, a claim she has maintained publicly.
No official response from authorities or the rehabilitation facility regarding the allegations had been provided at the time the video emerged.
The footage adds a new dimension to an already contentious situation surrounding the Kubala Kingdom's monarch, raising questions about the conditions under which he was removed and the nature of activities he was engaged in beforehand.
Blogger lands in trouble after being caught engaging in 'illegal business' at Nana Ama McBrown's premiere
The TikTok video of the supposed shrine is below.
Ogyaba's prophecy about King Atehene
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba shared a chilling warning regarding Kofi Offeh, known as Atehene, urging Sunyani leaders to expel him to prevent a potential tragedy.
The unsettling nature of the prophecy, suggesting a young girl may die if action is not taken, ignited widespread debate and concern within the community.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh