Queen Nandi, wife of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, shared a video on August 17, 2026, showing a partially built structure in a forested area in Sunyani

The structure, identified in the video as the 'Matanga Oracle', was reportedly nearly complete before Atehene was taken to a rehabilitation centre

Queen Nandi continues to demand her husband's release, alleging that he was kidnapped rather than admitted voluntarily to the facility

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Queen Nandi, the wife of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, has released a video purportedly showing a shrine her husband was constructing within a forested area in Sunyani before his admission to a rehabilitation facility.

Mysterious shrine Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom was building in the Sunyani Forest before Rehab surfaces. Image credit: King Atehene

Source: Facebook

The footage, which circulated on social media on Monday, 17 August 2026, depicts a partially built structure made of reddish clay or mud, set against dense tropical vegetation, palm trees and wooden support poles.

Matanga Oracle: Atehene's alleged spiritual project

According to captions in the video, the structure is identified as the "Matanga Oracle."

Queen Nandi indicated that construction was nearly complete at the time Atehene was taken away for rehabilitation.

She presented the footage as evidence of his spiritual activities before his departure, framing the unfinished shrine as part of a deliberate practice that was interrupted by his removal.

The structure's location within lush forest cover and its materials suggest it was intended as a dedicated spiritual or ceremonial site connected to the Kubala Kingdom.

Queen Nandi maintains kidnapping claim

Beyond the footage itself, Queen Nandi has continued to dispute the circumstances surrounding her husband's absence.

She has insisted that King Atehene was not admitted to the rehabilitation centre voluntarily but was instead kidnapped, a claim she has maintained publicly.

No official response from authorities or the rehabilitation facility regarding the allegations had been provided at the time the video emerged.

The footage adds a new dimension to an already contentious situation surrounding the Kubala Kingdom's monarch, raising questions about the conditions under which he was removed and the nature of activities he was engaged in beforehand.

The TikTok video of the supposed shrine is below.

Ogyaba's prophecy about King Atehene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba shared a chilling warning regarding Kofi Offeh, known as Atehene, urging Sunyani leaders to expel him to prevent a potential tragedy.

The unsettling nature of the prophecy, suggesting a young girl may die if action is not taken, ignited widespread debate and concern within the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh