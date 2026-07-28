The IMF Executive Board approved the sixth and final review of Ghana's US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility, concluding a three-year bailout

The approval releases approximately US$371 million and triggers a transition to a new 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument

The IMF has set out 10 key reform priorities Ghana must pursue after the programme ends, spanning revenue, debt, governance and banking

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved the sixth and final review of Ghana's US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, bringing the country's three-year bailout arrangement to a formal close.

The decision unlocks a final disbursement of approximately US$371 million and marks the conclusion of the programme launched in May 2023 to stabilise Ghana's economy following a severe fiscal and debt crisis in 2022.

IMF Approves Final Ghana ECF Review, Unlocks $371 Million and Outlines 10 Post-Bailout Reforms

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With the ECF concluded, Ghana moves into a new 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

Unlike the bailout, the PCI carries no financing component.

Instead, it functions as a framework to demonstrate continued commitment to sound macroeconomic management, reinforcing credibility with investors, development partners and credit rating agencies.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, the IMF has made clear, however, that completing the programme does not mean the reform agenda is finished.

The Fund has outlined 10 priority areas it wants Ghana to address in the post-bailout period.

The 10 Reforms the IMF Wants Ghana to Pursue

On fiscal matters, the IMF is calling for stronger domestic revenue mobilisation, describing it as essential to long-term sustainability. It wants the government to broaden the tax base, improve tax administration and reduce dependence on external borrowing to finance public spending. Regarding debt, the Fund wants fiscal policy anchored to Ghana's target of reducing public debt to 45% of GDP by 2034. The IMF also wants outstanding negotiations with a small group of external commercial creditors concluded to fully complete the country's debt restructuring. On the central bank, the IMF wants the Bank of Ghana's operational independence protected. It is calling for the permanent end to quasi-fiscal operations, the transfer of the domestic gold purchase programme to GoldBod and the completion of the Bank of Ghana's recapitalisation by 2032. The Fund also flagged state-owned enterprises in the energy and cocoa sectors as ongoing fiscal risks, urging government to tighten financial oversight and governance of those entities to prevent future debt pressures. Within the financial sector, the IMF noted that vulnerabilities persist in certain state-owned and private banks as well as specialised deposit-taking institutions. It recommended stronger supervision, timely corrective intervention and the completion of a financial sector crisis management and resolution framework. On social policy, the Fund argued that fiscal consolidation must be paired with expanded social protection, particularly for vulnerable households, to ensure the recovery is inclusive and supports private sector growth. Finally, the IMF called for progress on governance and anti-corruption measures, including effective implementation of the reformed asset declaration framework and the timely passage of the Conduct of Public Officials Bill currently before Parliament.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh