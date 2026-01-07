There has been an outpouring of grief following the confirmed death of a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin

Grace Aseidua Benyin was found dead in the Irish town of Clonmel after she had gone missing in November 2025

A GoFundMe called ‘Grace Benyin Funeral and Family Support’ has been set up to support the family she left behind

Tributes have been paid to a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, whose body was found in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Benyin had been reported missing from Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Tributes come in for Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, who was found dead in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Since her death was confirmed, the community of Clonmel has come together to honour the late midwife by launching a fundraiser to support her funeral costs and her family.

The Irish Mirror reported that a postmortem was carried out at University Hospital Waterford by the State Pathologist, and foul play has been ruled out foul play.

Grace was last seen in Clonmel during the morning of November 21, 2025.

Locals in Clonmel had organised searches and held vigils in the aftermath of her disappearance.

A GoFundMe called ‘Grace Benyin Funeral and Family Support’ has been set up for her. €21,944 has been raised so far.

The fundraiser page described Benyin as a woman of deep compassion, strength, and selflessness.

“Through her work as a midwife, she brought life into the world and comforted countless families during their most precious and vulnerable moments. Beyond her profession, she lived out the values of her Ghanaian upbringing, caring not only for her own children but extending love, guidance, and support to many who knew her.”

“To so many, she was more than a friend; she was a mother figure, a pillar of strength, and a source of encouragement.”

Benyin is survived by four children, aged five, seven, nine, and 15 years, and her husband.

