The United States Army released a five-step enlistment guide covering every stage from recruiter consultation to Basic Training

Prospective soldiers must sit the ASVAB entrance exam, which determines which of over 200 Army job roles they qualify for

The guide, published on the Army's official recruitment website, targets civilians considering a military career in 2026

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The United States Army has published a formal five-step breakdown of its enlistment process, outlining exactly how civilians can join the military from initial contact through to the start of Basic Training.

The guide is available on the Army's official recruitment website and is directed at individuals exploring a military career.

The United States Army has released a five-step enlistment guide available on its official recruitment website. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Army, enlisted soldiers carry out plans and contribute to the success of military missions, and the enlistment process is designed to prepare recruits mentally, physically, and professionally before they begin service.

How the US Army enlistment process works

The process begins with a meeting with an Army recruiter, who walks prospective soldiers through the available opportunities and helps them determine whether military service is the right path.

From there, candidates sit the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, known as the ASVAB, an entrance examination that assesses individual strengths and is used to match recruits to suitable roles within the Army.

The third stage involves a physical evaluation conducted at the nearest Military Entrance Processing Station, referred to as MEPS. Recruiters arrange this appointment, and candidates must meet the health standards required for active service before they can proceed.

ASVAB scores determine career placement

Once the physical examination is complete, recruits move on to selecting a career field.

The Army offers more than 200 job roles for enlisted soldiers, and a candidate's ASVAB score plays a significant part in determining which positions they are eligible for. This allows recruits to pursue a specialisation that aligns with their skills and personal goals.

The final step involves signing an enlistment contract and taking the Oath of Enlistment, after which new soldiers are directed to Basic Training.

There, recruits are introduced to Army values, traditions, and the discipline expected of them throughout their service.

The full guide is accessible on the Army's official how-to-join page.

US publishes 2026 salaries for enlisted Army personnel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army had released a breakdown of the pay structure for enlisted US Army soldiers.

The salary details in the US military report differ from those for commissioned officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh