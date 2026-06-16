Pastor Eze's daughter has won the Future Problem Solving Program International World Championship

The young girl finished in first place while representing Prestonwood Christian Academy in the US

The clergyman shared a message of gratitude on social media following the achievement

There is a celebration in the family of Pastor Jerry Eze as his daughter, Samara Eze, has emerged as a world champion after winning the Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI) World Championship in the Senior Division.

Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter, Samara, wins the Future Problem Solving Program International World Championship in Texas. Image credit: sarahomakwu/Instagram, Jerry Uchechukwu Eze/FB

Source: UGC

Samara competed against outstanding students from different countries to finish in first place, bringing home the prestigious title. She represented Prestonwood Christian Academy, Texas, during this global tournament.

The international academic competition brought together top-performing students from across the globe to solve complex future challenges. Samara outperformed other contestants in her division to secure the top spot for her school.

Reacting to the achievement, the popular clergyman expressed deep gratitude to God for his daughter's global victory. He shared his emotions online, acknowledging the divine support that led to the milestone.

“Jesus, we are beyond words. 😭🙏😭 How did we get here? El-Roi, we are grateful,” Pastor Jerry Eze wrote on his Facebook page on June 14, 2026.

The Facebook post below shows the proud father, Pastor Jerry Eze, celebrating his daughter's new achievement.

Netizens celebrate with Pastor Jerry Eze

The achievement has drawn numerous congratulatory messages from believers and admirers around the world who are celebrating her excellence, hard work, and dedication.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Tabithaogango said:

"Woooow!Congratulations!!🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️."

hanny_diamond stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

queen_nazzy12 commented:

"Congratulations 🎉."

priceless_mma wrote:

"Congratulations, Samara👏🎉😍."

sinclairfashionworld added:

"Thank you, Jesus."

Pastor Eze shares an agreement with Alexx Ekubo before his passing. Image credit: Jerry Eze, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Eze shares his last encounter with Alexx

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has shared that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo kept his serious health challenges away from the public.

The popular cleric shared while paying tribute to the deceased movie icon, popularly known as Chief Ikuku.

According to the minister, he only became aware of the critical nature of the actor's condition shortly before his sudden demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh