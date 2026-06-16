German economist and mathematician Joachim Klement has predicted the Netherlands will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Klement says his prediction is based on an economic model rather than pure football analysis

He points to the country’s record of reaching three World Cup finals as evidence of its strong football system

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German economist and mathematician Joachim Klement has predicted that the Netherlands will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, extending a forecasting model he says has correctly identified the winners of the previous three tournaments.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Klement said his prediction is based on an economic model rather than football performance alone.

German economist Joachim Klement predicts the Netherlands as winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup using an economic model. Photo credit: Picture Alliance/Roberto Schmidt/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the model evaluates four key factors: population size, climate, national wealth and current FIFA rankings.

According to Klement, countries with larger populations have broader talent pools and stronger fan support, while wealth enables investment in sports infrastructure and player development. Climate, he said, can also influence a team's performance.

Although traditional football powerhouses such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Spain remain among the favourites, Klement believes the Netherlands consistently performs above expectations.

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He noted that despite never winning the World Cup, the Dutch national team has reached three finals, which he said reflects the country's strong football culture and effective talent development system.

Klement acknowledged that his latest prediction may surprise many football fans, as the Netherlands is not widely regarded as one of the leading favourites to lift the trophy in 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh