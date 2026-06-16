A burial ceremony ended abruptly after a coffin burst open in the middle of the procession, leaving grieving family members and mourners visibly distressed

The footage has generated widespread reactions online, with many social media users describing the incident as a heartbreaking accident that compounded the family's grief

The viral video has reignited conversations about safety during burial ceremonies and the importance of using secure equipment when lowering coffins into graves

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A burial ceremony took a distressing turn after a coffin broke open while being lowered into a grave, leaving mourners in shock.

A video of the incident, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows pallbearers using a rope and strap system to lower the casket.

Photo credit: Per-Anders Petterson/Michel Lunanga/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

During the process, one of the straps appeared to fail, causing the coffin to tip over inside the grave.

As family members and mourners looked on, one person climbed into the grave to help reposition the coffin.

Moments after he climbed out, the casket shifted upright before its lid suddenly came loose, exposing the body of the deceased.

The unexpected incident prompted cries and panic among mourners, while pallbearers paused briefly as they tried to regain control of the situation before the burial continued.

The video has generated widespread discussion online, with many social media users describing the incident as a tragic accident.

Watch the sad Facebook reel here:

Others reflected on how such occurrences were traditionally interpreted in some communities.

They noted that in the past, similar incidents were sometimes linked to cultural beliefs and followed by customary rites, whereas today they are generally regarded as unfortunate mishaps during funeral proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh