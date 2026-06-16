Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Female Mortuary Worker Shares Why They Knock before Entering Room Where Dead Bodies are Kept
People

Female Mortuary Worker Shares Why They Knock before Entering Room Where Dead Bodies are Kept

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Ghanaian mortician and hearse driver Ewurabena Quartey has shared insights into her work at a mortuary in an interview with BBC News Pidgin
  • The 24-year-old explains that staff knock before entering rooms where bodies are kept as a sign of respect for the dead
  • Her reflections highlight how cultural beliefs and professional practices shape the work of mortuary staff in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian mortician, Ewurabena Quartey, has shared insights into her work in the funeral profession, describing how respect for the dead shapes daily routines at the mortuary where she works.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the 24-year-old mortician and hearse driver explained a practice observed before entering rooms where bodies are kept.

Ghana, Ewurabena Quartey, Mortician, Mortuary, Hearse Driver, BBC News Pidgin, Funeral Industry, Funeral Services, Cultural Practices, Respect for the Dead, Death Rituals, Ghana Culture, Mortuary Workers, Healthcare Professions, Spiritual Beliefs
Photo credit: Rijasolo/Michel Lunanga/Getty Images
Source: UGC

She said staff knock on the door before entering, not in expectation of a response, but as a symbolic gesture of respect.

Quartey noted that the practice reflects cultural values that treat the deceased with the same dignity they received in life.

Read also

Hope turns to heartbreak after missing child is found dead near family home

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

She explained that just as people knock before entering a living person's home, the same courtesy is extended to the dead as a form of continued honour.

She added that even simple actions in the mortuary, such as accidental contact with a body, are followed by an apology, reinforcing the emphasis on respect in the profession.

Watch the interesting YouTube video here:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Quartey also said she has never experienced any supernatural encounters in her line of work, although she believes in the existence of spirits.

Her reflections highlight the cultural and emotional dimensions of mortuary work, where care for the deceased is closely tied to tradition and personal belief.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Elder frank donkor Uk releases list items Ipmc courses Jessica aldean Jen wilson