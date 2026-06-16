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World Cup 2026: Iran Forced To Leave USA Immediately After New Zealand Draw
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World Cup 2026: Iran Forced To Leave USA Immediately After New Zealand Draw

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Iran opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand after coming from behind twice at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
  • Iran has encountered several logistical hurdles ahead of the World Cup due to political tensions between Tehran and Washington
  • The incident has sparked discussion among football fans, with many questioning the logistical arrangements surrounding Iran's participation in the tournament

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Iran's national football team says it was ordered to leave the United States immediately after its opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against New Zealand, disrupting the squad's recovery plans.

Iran came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scoring to cancel out Elijah Just's brace for New Zealand.

Iran, New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026, Football News, Iran National Team, Amir Ghalenoei, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, International Football, World Cup Group Stage, Sports News, Football Match, Chris Wood, Elijah Just, Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Mohebi
Head coach Amir Ghalenoei reacts after Iran’s team is instructed to leave the United States immediately following their match. Photo credit: Oner San/Mario Tama/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the match, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team had planned to remain in Los Angeles overnight before returning to its training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

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Instead, he said they were instructed to leave immediately after the final whistle, leaving little time for players to recover.

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Iran has faced several logistical challenges ahead of the tournament amid ongoing political tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The team relocated its training base from the United States to Mexico following visa and travel difficulties, while several support staff were reportedly unable to obtain US visas.

Read the X post addressing the situation here:

Despite the setbacks, Ghalenoei said his players remain determined to focus on their World Cup campaign as they prepare for their next Group G fixture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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