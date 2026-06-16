Iran opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand after coming from behind twice at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Iran has encountered several logistical hurdles ahead of the World Cup due to political tensions between Tehran and Washington

The incident has sparked discussion among football fans, with many questioning the logistical arrangements surrounding Iran's participation in the tournament

Iran's national football team says it was ordered to leave the United States immediately after its opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against New Zealand, disrupting the squad's recovery plans.

Iran came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scoring to cancel out Elijah Just's brace for New Zealand.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei reacts after Iran’s team is instructed to leave the United States immediately following their match. Photo credit: Oner San/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the match, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team had planned to remain in Los Angeles overnight before returning to its training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Instead, he said they were instructed to leave immediately after the final whistle, leaving little time for players to recover.

Iran has faced several logistical challenges ahead of the tournament amid ongoing political tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The team relocated its training base from the United States to Mexico following visa and travel difficulties, while several support staff were reportedly unable to obtain US visas.

Read the X post addressing the situation here:

Despite the setbacks, Ghalenoei said his players remain determined to focus on their World Cup campaign as they prepare for their next Group G fixture.

Source: YEN.com.gh