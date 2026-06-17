One of the Delta flights landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport with two flat front tyres

Fire department officers responded to the aircraft on the afternoon of June 16, 2026

Aviation officials have reported no injuries among the passengers and crew

A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday afternoon after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

A Delta flight reportedly land at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport with two flat tyres. Image credit: iStock/Skynesher, ABC News.

Source: UGC

The aircraft managed to touch down successfully despite having two flat front tyres upon arrival.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded to the scene to assess the situation and secure the aircraft. Emergency personnel confirmed that the plane made it to the runway without any further operational complications.

The unexpected incident caused brief anxiety among observers at the airport as emergency vehicles stood by. However, rescue teams confirmed that the flight crew maintained full control of the aircraft during the entire landing process.

Aviation authorities launched a preliminary assessment to determine what caused the front tyres to deflate before touchdown. No injuries were reported among any of the passengers or the crew members on board the flight.

Read more about the controversial Delta flight tyre issue in the Instagram post below.

Netizens react to Delta flight's saga

A report shared by @cbsnewsyork on Instagram confirmed the details of the safe landing. The media platform posted an update concerning the swift response of the emergency teams at the airport.

"A Delta flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC on Tuesday with two flat front tyres, according to the FDNY. No injuries were reported," the caption of the post read.

The online update quickly attracted attention from travellers and online commentators who expressed gratitude over the safe outcome of the flight.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the emergency team's post below:

badette_mariano said:

"🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻still thankful no one was hurt."

jredm23 said:

"Hope all is well."

jus_bycandy said:

"I’m taking soul plane 😢."

ohboogie17 said:

"They got a tyre shop right outside JFK….they’ll be alright 🤷‍♂️."

lady_milagros_ said:

"Them potholes, I tell you."

8 die in another aircraft crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an aviation accident at Edwards Air Force Base in California resulted in the deaths of eight individuals.

The incident occurred when a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress went down during a routine test mission.

Source: YEN.com.gh