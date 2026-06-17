An Mfantsipim School final-year student has passed away in the Central Region

Police discovered the remains of the student in an uncompleted building following a report

Authorities recovered examination materials and personal effects at the scene of the incident

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A final-year student of Mfantsipim School has tragically passed away in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Police Command has confirmed.

Authorities find a 17-year-old final-year student of Mfantsipim SHS, Emmanuel Arthur, dead in an uncompleted building. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

An Instagram report by highschoolsociety on June 13, 2026, identified the deceased as 17-year-old Emmanuel Arthur, who was found inside an uncompleted building at Ola North.

A local carpenter working at the site reportedly found the remains and quickly raised an alarm to the authorities. Police officers responded to the scene on June 11, 2026, and found the student's remains.

Investigators searched the uncompleted building where the body was found. They retrieved a black backpack containing a Geography Paper 1 mock examination paper that bore the student's name.

The search team also recovered two mobile phones, consisting of an Android and a small basic mobile device.

School authorities at Mfantsipim Senior High School later confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Late students remain released to family

The parents of the teenager were contacted by the police after the confirmation of his identity. A pathologist at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital examined the remains before they were released to the family.

The exact reasons surrounding the final-year student's sudden death have not yet been established by investigators. The news has sparked deep sadness among social media users who are mourning the young student.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

boatengerickwaku said:

"Eiiiii."

imperatium_ember said:

"Ahh, I am really sad."

_sel.sy said:

"What was his reasonnnn😭."

flackobooominn said:

"Life no easy o… Be kind to people."

i.am_greatness said:

"💔💔💔💔💔."

Legendary Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo reportedly dies at the age of 80 after a battle with illness. Image credit: @emiraltyafrica, @asiwajutv

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo passes on

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the film industry has been thrown into mourning after the tragic death of Nollywood veteran actor, Kola Oyewo.

Kola Oyewo reportedly died on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the age of 80.

His son, Toyese Oyewo, shared the news of his father’s tragic demise in a post on Instagram accompanied by a photo of him on his deathbed.

Source: YEN.com.gh