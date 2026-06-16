The United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed during a routine test mission in California

Military officials confirmed that eight people died in the aviation accident

Edwards Air Force Base suspended flight operations following the crash

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An aviation accident at Edwards Air Force Base in California resulted in the deaths of eight individuals.

The incident occurred when a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress went down during a routine test mission.

A tragic B-52 Stratofortress crash at Edwards Air Force Base in California resulted in eight fatalities during a routine test mission. Image credit: The War Zone

Source: UGC

Military officials in a report from CNN indicated that the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time. Emergency response teams arrived at the scene immediately, but initial assessments indicated that the crash was not survivable.

The heavy bomber was supporting a radar modernisation test program at the time of the operational failure.

Following the impact, authorities at Edwards Air Force Base temporarily suspended all flight operations to secure the area and allow emergency crews to work.

A formal investigation has been launched by military authorities to determine the technical or structural cause of the accident.

Officials have extended condolences to the families of the personnel involved as recovery operations continue at the crash site.

Read more about the US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress in the Instagram post below.

The YouTube post below has a video from the B-52 Bomber crash scene.

Netizens mourn the death of crew members

The announcement of the crash has drawn messages of sympathy and respect from community members and aviation enthusiasts online. Many onlookers expressed their sorrow for the personnel who lost their lives while serving the military.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the military officials' post below:

Michael Torius said:

"God bless their service, and God bless their families ❤️🙏🏻."

dnh_876_ stated:

"🕊️🫡."

areuseriousclark wrote:

"Prayers for all involved and their families."

datainsight_ninja commented:

"Sad 😢."

American Singer Oliver Tree reportedly dies in a helicopter crash in Brazil on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Image credit: LauraClery, OliverTree

Source: Facebook

Musician Oliver Tree dies in helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American musician Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash, sparking grief on social media.

Viral singer Oliver Tree reportedly passed away alongside five other people when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, while the helicopters were flying over an electric vehicle yard. Close to two dozen cars were reportedly set on fire due to the falling debris.

Source: YEN.com.gh