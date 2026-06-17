Canada has recalled citizenship certificates from recent recipients living in the United States

The authorities placed the affected citizenship statuses under review for official reassessment

The unexpected development followed amendments made to the country's citizenship laws

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reportedly emailed recent recipients of Canadian citizenship certificates residing in the United States (US), instructing them to surrender their documents for reassessment.

Canada recalls citizenship certificates from recent recipients for reassessment due to new amendments. Image credit: immigrantwomenservices, iStock

Source: UGC

The government agency, according to Instagram reports by @businessdayng on June 15, 2026, informed the affected individuals that their citizenship status is now under official review.

The development comes as applicants under Canada’s expanded citizenship laws face renewed scrutiny following a decision to revisit previously approved applications.

Recent amendments to Canada’s Citizenship Act have triggered a surge in applications for citizenship by descent, some of which the federal government is now reviewing.

Canadian immigrants face unexpected status reviews

Many of the affected individuals had already received their official citizenship certificates before the directive was issued.

In several cases, the recipients had also obtained Canadian passports and Social Insurance Numbers as part of their preparation to relocate to Canada.

The sudden policy shift has caused widespread concern among immigrants who are affected by the reassessment.

Legal and immigration experts note that the re-evaluation may impact those who qualified under the newly expanded provisions for citizenship by descent.

Read more about the recall of new Canadian citizenship certificates in the Instagram post below.

Netizens react to Canadian directive

The report has generated heavy engagement across social media channels, with many commentators expressing surprise at the retroactive nature of the policy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

naijainportugal said:

"Everywhere is just hot 🥵."

Yagswaziri said:

"Nawa oh."

juliavalenzisi said:

Yagswaziri

e_m_z_ said:

"This is really happening."

abby_ot_ said:

"After 10 years 😂 I can’t even remember where is my my certificate is."

World Cup: Semenyo’s fiancée arrives in Canada

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester City forward and international Antoine Semenyo received a big boost ahead of Ghana’s opening World Cup group game against Panama in Toronto, Canada.

This is after his fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, touched down to support her partner and star player for the senior national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh