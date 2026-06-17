Canada Orders New Citizenship Recipients to Surrender Certificates For Review
- Canada has recalled citizenship certificates from recent recipients living in the United States
- The authorities placed the affected citizenship statuses under review for official reassessment
- The unexpected development followed amendments made to the country's citizenship laws
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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reportedly emailed recent recipients of Canadian citizenship certificates residing in the United States (US), instructing them to surrender their documents for reassessment.
The government agency, according to Instagram reports by @businessdayng on June 15, 2026, informed the affected individuals that their citizenship status is now under official review.
The development comes as applicants under Canada’s expanded citizenship laws face renewed scrutiny following a decision to revisit previously approved applications.
Recent amendments to Canada’s Citizenship Act have triggered a surge in applications for citizenship by descent, some of which the federal government is now reviewing.
Canadian immigrants face unexpected status reviews
Many of the affected individuals had already received their official citizenship certificates before the directive was issued.
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In several cases, the recipients had also obtained Canadian passports and Social Insurance Numbers as part of their preparation to relocate to Canada.
The sudden policy shift has caused widespread concern among immigrants who are affected by the reassessment.
Legal and immigration experts note that the re-evaluation may impact those who qualified under the newly expanded provisions for citizenship by descent.
Read more about the recall of new Canadian citizenship certificates in the Instagram post below.
Netizens react to Canadian directive
The report has generated heavy engagement across social media channels, with many commentators expressing surprise at the retroactive nature of the policy.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
naijainportugal said:
"Everywhere is just hot 🥵."
Yagswaziri said:
"Nawa oh."
juliavalenzisi said:
Yagswaziri
e_m_z_ said:
"This is really happening."
abby_ot_ said:
"After 10 years 😂 I can’t even remember where is my my certificate is."
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This is after his fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, touched down to support her partner and star player for the senior national team.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh