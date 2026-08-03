Abraham, a devoted Shatta Wale fan, was airlifted after suffering serious injuries during the Shattafest stampede

The teenager's aunt shared that Abraham survived the chaos only by what she described as a miracle

Speaking from his recovery, the 16-year-old broke his silence about the moment everything went dark for him

A 16-year-old Shatta Wale fanatic named Abraham has broken his silence following the Shattafest stampede that left him fighting for his life, describing the harrowing moment the crowd surge swallowed him whole.

A Shatta Wale fan, 16-year-old Abraham, recounts the chaos of the Shattafest stampede. His survival, deemed miraculous, raises concerns for event safety and accountability. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Abraham's aunt spoke on his behalf in an interview shared by Trouble Cale on Facebook on 3 August 2026, sharing the full weight of what the family has been enduring since the August 1, 2026 incident.

She explained that her son attended the event purely out of devotion to the artiste.

"Abraham is a big fan of Shata Wale, and he went there because of him," she said, adding that his survival amounted to nothing short of a miracle.

She also shared that he has since developed a worrying symptom:

"He now coughs up blood.

Airlifted teen at Shattafest breaks silence

Speaking directly in the interview, Abraham described how the chaos unfolded around him.

He said he heard an explosion, which triggered a sudden rush among the crowd. In the pandemonium that followed, he fell and lost all awareness of his surroundings.

"I went black and did not see anything else," he recounted.

Despite the ordeal, the teenager insisted he was on the mend, though not without lingering discomfort.

"I am doing quite well. But I still feel pains," he said.

Abraham also directed a message at those responsible for the event's organisation, urging them to do better.

"Next time, please do things right. Please don't let it happen again," he said.

Yet even after everything he endured, his loyalty to the Ghanaian dancehall star remains unshaken. He confirmed he still loves Shatta Wale and will continue to do so, no matter what.

The Facebook post below has the video of a Shattafest stampede victim speaking about the incident.

UK Shattafest organisers contact family

According to Abraham's family, the event organisers have since reached out to the family.

They indicated that their primary concern at this stage is ensuring Abraham's full recovery.

Social media users responded to the interview with a mixture of sympathy, frustration, and calls for accountability.

Kom Kom Kom shared:

"The boy u dey talk about we started giving him CPR before paramedics came to take over ooo my guy."

Hon Apology commented:

"Sorry."

DailyLife Express stated:

"The event organisers must take all costs and compensations."

Ebenezer Lamptey added:

"Unfortunate 😞."

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Source: YEN.com.gh